Pedro’s Effectiveness Was Twice Under 2 – Efectividad de Pedro quedó dos veces bajo 2

“The suitcases are not filled with clothes, but with just in case” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Today is mail day like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday too.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Fernando Casadiego, from Culiacán asks…: “I have information that Pedro Martínez led the American League in ERA in five seasons, but I don’t know in which years and the numbers. Can you inform me, please?

Friend Nandie…: Pedro posted the AL’s best ERA in 1997, 1.90; in 1999, 2.07; in 2000, 1.74; in 2002, 2.26; and in 2003, 2.22. But the most remarkable thing about him, in my opinion, is that he finished his 18-year-old career with a 2.93 ERA.

Raymond Sandford, from New York, asks …: “What response have you received for your idea of ​​the Winter Professional Baseball Super League (SLBPI)?”

Friend Ray …: First of all I remind you that I have no interest in that business. I have only thrown the possibility. And yes, I have received the opinion of many interested people, such as two entrepreneurs willing to acquire franchises in Mérida, Yucatán and the other in Panama City. Disagree, there are about nine who believe it is a madman’s dream.

Sergio J. Barrios P. from Caracas, asks…: “Who are the leaders in triples for life and also in a Season?”.

Friend Seryij…: The first three for life, Saint Crawford, who played between 1899 and 1917, hit 309 triples; Ty Cobb, 1905-1928, 295; and Honus Wagner, 1897-1917, 252… Those who have sounded the most triples in a season, Chief Wilson, 36 in 1912; Dave Orr, 31 in 1886; and Heinie Reiz, 31 in 1874.

Jéfferson Román, from Gatineau, Quebec City, Canada, asks ..: “Can any of the defensive players ask for time during the course of the game ?!

Friend Jeffy…: Yes you can. But not during a play, nor when the pitcher is in his movements. In any case, the umpires will decide if he does it correctly or not.

Dióstenes Inciarte, from Hermosillo, asks …: “How much did Bud Selig charge for his commissioning work?”

Friend Tenny…: 18 million 350 thousand per season.

Miguel M. Carrasquero, from Maracaibo, asks…: “Baseball, in all its areas and categories, has been greatly affected by the pandemic. How long do you think we will have to continue in this type of life?

My friend …: We are in a very dangerous period, because the temperature drops in much of the world, and that Covid 19 can take advantage of to be reborn at full throttle. But if everything goes well, as it has gone, and according to what the health authorities have said, we will have to remain in our confinements for about six to nine more months … Patience, sooooo patience … I say, right?

ATTENTION.- The file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————————-Español——————————————–

Efectividad de Pedro quedó dos veces bajo 2

“Las maletas no se llenan con ropa, sino con por si acaso”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles también.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Fernando Casadiego, de Culiacán pregunta…: “Tengo información de que Pedro Martínez fue líder en efectividad de la Liga Americana en cinco temporadas, pero ignoro en cuáles años y los números. ¿Puede informarme, por favor?”.

Amigo Nandie…: Pedro dejó la mejor efectividad de la Americana en 1997, 1.90; en 1999, 2.07; en 2000, 1.74; en 2002, 2.26; y en 2003, 2.22. Pero lo más notable suyo, según mi opinión, es que terminó su carrera, de 18 años, con efectividad de 2.93.

Raymond Sandford, de Nueva York, pregunta…: “¿Cuál respuesta ha recibido para su idea de la Super Liga de Beisbol Profesional de Invierno (SLBPI)?”.

Amigo Ray…: Antes que nada te recuerdo que no tengo interés en ese negocio. Solo he lanzado la posibilidad. Y sí, he recibido la opinión de muchas personas interesadas, como dos empresarios dispuestos a adquirir franquicias en Mérida, Yucatán y el otro en Panamá City. En desacuerdo, hay unos nueve que creen se trata del sueño de un loco.

Sergio J. Barrios P. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes son los líderes en triples de por vida y también en una Temporada?”.

Amigo Seryij…: Los tres primeros de por vida, San Crawford, quien jugó entre 1899 y 1917, conectó 309 triples; Ty Cobb, 1905-1928, 295; y Honus Wagner, 1897-1917, 252… Los que más han sonado triples en una temporada, Chief Wilson, 36 en 1912; Dave Orr, 31 en 1886; y Heinie Reiz, 31 en 1874.

Jéfferson Román, de Gatineau, Quebec City, Canadá, pregunta..: “¿Puede cualquiera de los peloteros a la defensiva pedir tiempo durante el transcurso del juego?!.

Amigo Jeffy…: Sí puede. Pero no durante una jugada, ni cuando el pitcher está en sus movimientos. En todo caso, los umpires decidirán si lo hace correctamente o no.

Dióstenes Inciarte, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuánto cobraba Bud Selig por su trabajo de comisionado?”.

Amigo Tenny…: 18 millones 350 mil por temporada.

Miguel M. Carrasquero, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “El beisbol, en todas sus áreas y categorías, ha sido muy afectado por la pandemia. ¿Cuánto tiempo cree Ud. tendremos que seguir en este tipo de vida?”.

Amigo Migo…: Estamos en un período muy peligroso, porque baja la temperatura en gran parte del mundo, y eso lo puede aprovechar Covid 19 para renacer a toda máquina. Pero si todo va bien, como ha ido, y de acuerdo con lo dicho por las autoridades de la salud, tendremos que permanecer en nuestros encierros durante unos seis a nueve meses más… Paciencia, muuuucha paciencia… Digo yo, ¿no?

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

