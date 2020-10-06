Astros Are Favorites Over A’s – Astros son favoritos sobre los Atléticos

“Your children will follow your example, not your advice” … Charles F. Kettering.-

Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Octavio E. Vivaldi P. from Valencia, asks…: “Has the postseason ever been played in neutral stadiums and with no or limited audience?

Friend Tavo … This is the first time, and the second will be in 2121, according to the sequence of pandemics.

Raymundo Félix, from Los Mochis, asks …: “Is it true that in the Major Leagues they used flat bats, like paddles?”

Friend Ray…: Until 1893 bats with a flat, not rounded face were allowed, a big advantage for batters. The National League began using these bats in 1885 and the American Association in 1887. One of the beneficiaries of such weapons was Willie Keeler.

Jesús Antuárez, from Maturín, asks …: “Who will be the next Venezuelan in the Hall of Fame, Omar Vizquel or Miguel Cabrera?”

Chucho friend …: Omar has a good chance on board this year’s election. As for Miguel, we must wait for his retirement and five more years.

Renier Socarraz, from Miami, asks…: “Can the Astros be able to beat the Athletics, without Justin Verlánder, who underwent Tommy John surgery, and without stealing their signs?”

Friend Reno…: Verlánder’s absence is remarkable, but the Astros have, nevertheless, a very good rotation, a better roster than the Athletics and experience of three post-seasons. Oaklands rely on inspiration, which counts, too, and that’s how they outplayed Houston’s in the regular season … Dawn and we’ll see.

Lizardo Reyes M. de Haway, asks …: “Can the training sessions and the 2021 Major League season be complete, with an audience and without a mouthpiece?”

Friend Liz…: The commissioner’s office and the teams work as if everything were normal. But the health authorities doubt that before the middle or the end of next year we will have returned to our old life. I mean, we want the best, but we fear the worst.

Keimón M. Montero, from Mazatlán, asks …: “Why was the New York Giants’ stadium called Polo Grouds, if they never played polo there?”

Friend Kei…: The Polo Grounds, which was also the home of the Highlanders (now Yankees) and the Mets, was originally built on 110th Street in Manhattan, on land where they used to play polo. Thus they inherited the name. Two other parks were built for the Giants, one on 155th Street and the other on 157th Street, and they didn’t bother looking for a different name for them. By inheritance they were also called Polo Grounds.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Astros son favoritos sobre los Atléticos

“Tus hijos seguirán tu ejemplo, no tus consejos”… Charles F. Kettering.-

Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Octavio E. Vivaldi P. de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Alguna otra vez se jugó la pos temporada en estadios neutrales y sin público o con público limitado?.

Amigo Tavo… Ésta es la primera vez, y la segunda será en el 2121, según secuencia de las pandemias.

Raymundo Félix, de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que en Grandes Ligas usaron en una época bates chatos, como remos?”.

Amigo Ray…: Hasta 1893 se permitieron bates con una cara plana, no redondeada, ventaja grande para los bateadores. La Liga Nacional comenzó a usar esos bates en 1885 y la Américan Association en 1887. Uno de los beneficiados con tales armas fue Willie Keeler.

Jesús Antuárez, de Maturín, pregunta…: “¿Quién será el próximo venezolano en el Hall de la Fama, Omar Vizquel o Miguel Cabrera?”.

Amigo Chucho…: Omar tiene buen chance a bordo de la elección de este año. En cuanto a Miguel, hay que esperar su retiro y cinco años más.

Renier Socarraz, de Miami, pregunta…: “¿Podrán los Astros puedan ganarles a los Atléticos, sin Justin Verlánder, operación Tommy John, y sin robarles las señas?”.

Amigo Reno…: La ausencia de Verlánder es notable, pero los Astros tienen, sin embargo, muy buena rotación, mejor róster que los Atléticos y experiencia de tres pos temporadas. Los de Oakland dependen de la inspiración, lo que también cuenta, y así fue como superaron a los de Houston en la campaña regular… Amanecerá y veremos.

Lizardo Reyes M. de Haway, pregunta…: “¿Los entrenamientos y la temporada de Grandes Ligas 2021 podrán realizarse completos, con público y sin tapa bocas?”.

Amigo Liz…: La oficina del comisionado y los equipos trabajan como si todo fuera normal. Pero las autoridades de la salud dudan que antes de mediados o fines del año que viene hayamos regresado a nuestra vida de antes. O sea, deseamos lo mejor, pero tememos lo peor.

Keimón M. Montero, de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Por qué el estadio de los Gigantes de Nueva York se llamó Polo Grouds, si allí nunca jugaron polo?”.

Amigo Kei…: El Polo Grounds, que también fue la casa de los Highlanders (ahora Yankees) y de los Mets, fue construído originalmente en la calle 110 de Manhattan, en un terreno donde solían jugar al polo. Así heredaron el nombre. Otros dos parques fueron levantados para los Gigantes, uno en la calle 155 y el otro en la 157, y no se molestaron en buscarles una denominación diferente. Por herencia también fueron llamados Polo Grounds.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

