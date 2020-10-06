ADS CALL ON YANKS TO PAY FAIR SHARE

The Bronx – The 161 st Street Business Improvement District will appeal directly to Yankee fans to support their campaign to have The BronxBombers pay their fair share of the city’s budget.

The ads, will be broadcast on ESPN beginning tomorrow, October 7, and will run through the Division Series on Sunday. Local merchants, property owners and neighbors want the Yankees to pay property taxes and more than $1 per year in rent. If they did, it would yield tens of millions of dollars for struggling businesses and a neighborhood ravaged by the pandemic.

The 161 BID ad campaign follows two recent rallies @ Yankee Stadium and support from Mayor de Blasio and a score of City Council members. To date, none of the merchants have received any funding from the city or

the Yankee Corporation. “We’re hoping for another World Series victory, “ said Dr. Cary Goodman, the 161 BID’s executive director. “and want the Yankees pay their fair.

YANKEE FANS SCRIPT 1

Yankee fans, doesn’t it feel great to be in the playoffs?

Don’t you hope they win their 28th World Championship?

The 161 BID does.

Everyone who lives, works or owns property around the ballpark is rooting for The Bronx Bombers.

But, because of the pandemic, there was no one in the stadium or our shops.

Without fans in the stands, many merchants are going broke.

They cannot pay their rent or taxes.

Meanwhile, the Yankees don’t pay any taxes.

And, the Yankees pay only $1 per year in rent.

Do you think that’s fair?

The 161 BID doesn’t.

We want the Yankees to win the World Series AND pay taxes to help our small businesses and our neighborhood,

LET’S GO YANKEES; PAY YOUR SHARE!