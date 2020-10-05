Bob Gibson, Pitch Hitter for (Tapatapa) Hidalgo – Bob Gibson, emergente de (Tapatapa) Hidalgo

“Creole liveliness is a universal stupidity” .. Ramón J. Velásquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Bob Gibson played his entire 17-season career with the Cardinals. And today he would have refused to play in the American league because he liked to hit.

At 84, he died on Friday, a victim of pancreatic cancer. He was one of those people that one hopes never dies.

At the age of 25, he went to play in Venezuela with the Oriente team from 1960 -’61, the manager was the legendary Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo. When he was not supposed to pitch the game, Gibson would tell him , “Hey, Tappy, I’m your pinch hitter today.”

And Tapatapa did use him as a pinch hitter several times. Historic Sunday afternoon, in extra-inning with Caracas. In the twelfth inning he hit the ball over the fences for a 3-2 victory.

As Gibson pitched, no one had done it and no one else will. He stole the show because he put 100 percent into the action. And being bulky as he was, six feet one inch tall and weighing 190 pounds, his movements, graceful but violent, synchronized and fluid, garnered attention.

He threw the fastball in two different ways and a slider that they called unbeatable. That’s how he set a record of 251-174, 2.91, in 1968 he had a 1.12 ERA and six times he finished under three. His strikeouts, 3117, walks, 1336.

He was inducted to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1981, with 337 votes out of 401, or 84%.

Gibson used to say …:

“I did bring the line closer to more than one and some to the head, but it was only when I had to defend my game, my terrain, baseball” –

“I believe I have given 100 percent in each game.”

“I am proud that I intentionally never did something contrary to what those who came to the stadium expected.”

“You feel happy when you do something that you are good at. It’s a wonderful feeling. ”

“Playing baseball was my life. It was something that I dedicated myself one hundred percent ”.

Roberto Clemente was celebrated by what he once said in the “Pittsburgh Post-Gazette” …: “Getting one hit off of Bob Gibson is equivalent to getting five hits to any other pitcher.”

SLOTS.- ** Gibson spent his 17 seasons with the Cardinals… ** Lou Brock began his career with the Cubs, but it was in St. Louis where he played the most, and died on September 6, at 81 years of age. The cause has not been revealed. Like Gibson, he is in the Hall of Fame … ** Another member of the Cooperstown house, who recently perished, Tom Seaver, fell victim to dementia and Covid 19, on August 31 … ** Ron Perranoski, famous reliever when relievers weren’t famous, it ceased to exist on October 2, at age 84. They didn’t reveal the cause … ** Papa Dios’ roster is doing well in pitching and speed on the bases …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Bob Gibson, emergente de (Tapatapa) Hidalgo

“La viveza críolla es una estupidez universal”.. Ramón J. Velásquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Bob Gibson jugó toda su carrera, de 17 temporadas en la Liga Nacional, con los Cardenales. Y hoy día se hubiera negado a jugar en la Americana. Así le gustaba batear.

A los 84 años, murió el viernes, víctima de cáncer en el páncreas. Era de esas personas que uno espera no mueran jamás.

A los 25 años, fue a jugar en Venezuela con el equipo Oriente de 1960-´61, el mánager era el legendario Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo. Cuando no le correspondía abrir el juego, Gibson le decía…:

“Hey, Tappy, I’m your pinch hitter today”.

Y Tapatapa sí lo utilizó como emergente al bate varias veces. Histórica la del domingo en la tarde, en extra-inning con el Caracas. En el décimo segundo inning sacó la bola, para victoria 3-2.

Como lanzaba Gibson no lo había hecho nadie y nadie más lo hará. Se robaba el show porque ponía el ciento por ciento en la acción. Y siendo como era de voluminoso, seis pies una pulgada de estatura y peso de 190 libras, sus movimientos, elegantes pero violentos, sincronizados y fluidos, acaparaban la atención.

Tiraba la recta de dos maneras diferentes y una slider que calificaban de imbateable. Así fue como dejó record de 251-174, 2.91, en 1968 tuvo efectividad de 1.12 y en seis oportunidades terminó bajo tres. Sus strikeouts, 3117, bases por bolas, 1336.

Los elevaron al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1981, con 337 votos de 401, el 84%.

Solía decir Gibson…:

“Sí le acerqué la recta a más de uno y a algunos a la cabeza, pero fue solo cuando tenía que defender mi juego, mi terreno, el beisbol”-

“Creo haber dado el ciento por ciento en cada juego”.

“Estoy orgulloso de que, intencionalmente, jamás hice algo en contra de lo que esperaban quienes venían al estadio”.

“Uno se siente feliz cuando haces algo en lo cual eres bueno. Es un sentimiento maravilloso”.

“Jugar beisbol fue mi vida. Fue algo a lo que me dediqué ciento por ciento”.

A Roberto Clemente le celebraron lo que dijo una vez en el “Pittsburgh Post-Gazette”…: “Conectarle un hit a Bob Gibson, equivale a darle cinco a cualquier otro pitcher”.

RETAZOS.- ** Gibson permaneció sus 17 temporadas con los Cardenales… ** Lou Brock comenzó su carrera con los Cachorros, pero fue en San Luis donde más jugó, y murió el seis de septiembre, a los 81 años de edad. No se ha revelado la causa. Como Gibson, está en el Hall de la Fama… ** Otro miembro de la casona de Cooperstown, que pereció recientemnte, Tom Seaver, cayó víctima de la demencia y el Covid 19, el 31 de agosto… ** Ron Perranoski, relevista famoso cuando los relevistas no eran famosos, dejó de existir el dos de octubre, a las 84 años. No revelaron la causa… ** El róster de Papa Dios va bien en pitcheo y en velocidad en las bases…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

