Padres use 9 pitchers and eliminate Cardinals – Padres usan 9 lanzadores y eliminan a Cardenales

“The ladies hide their age because they are modest … They don’t want to show that they are beautiful for so long” … Aunt Alma.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In San Diego nothing was more important, not even the Covid-19 of President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, than the victory of the Padres over the Cardinals to advance into the postseason. And manager Jayce Tingler used nine pitchers for the 4-0 victory.

Starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet are injured, which has forced Tingler, in his first year as manager in the majors, to get hold of his relievers. As such, San Diego is the first team in baseball history to have used eight or more pitchers (25) in three consecutive postseason games.

The nine winning heroes to advance to the Division Series against the Dodgers, starting Tuesday…: Craig Stammen, PD, 1.2, who at 36 years old, had not started a game in 10 years; Tim Hill, PZ, 1.0; Pierce Johnson, PD, 0.1: Adrián Morejón, PZ, 1.2; Austin Adams, PD, 0.1 (winner); Luis Patiño, PD, 1.00; Emilio Pagán, PD, 1.00; Drew Pomeranz, PZ, 1.00; Trevor Rosental, PD, 1.00.

These nine have been the largest used by a team that shut out its oppoenant.. And as an intimate fact, Rosenthal began his career with the Cardinals, and in this game he struck out all three batters in his ninth inning.

Among other duties, Tingler was a coach in the Dominican Summer League with the Rangers and also a manager for the minors with the Texas team.

At the age of 40, he held the position of manager in the Major Leagues for the first time, an appointment made by the Padres on October 29. His record in this shortened season was 37-23.

Tingler is not shy about criticizing his players publicly. One of the most pointed out by him has been Fernando Tatis Jr., of whom he says, “he tends to violate the unwritten Rules of baseball, which are sacred.”

It was 22 years since the Padres had won in the postseason, and the Cardinals had eliminated them three times since 1996. That victory was over the Braves, in 1998, they won the NL title, and the Yankees beat them in the World Series in four games.

RETAZOS.- Bob Gibson’s fastball would have destroyed the helmets of Ronald Acuña, Fernando Tatis and Many Machado, for their antics after the home runs. Gibson was considered cruel. He didn’t think much about throwing a fastball into the batters’ bodies.

With the Cardinals, it was one of the most remarkable shows on the mound. From the press box it gave me the impression that when I released the ball I was going to fly after it towards home-plate.

I thought I was never going to die. But cancer in the pancreas killed him on Friday, at 84. Mourning baseball.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————Español——————————————-

Padres usan 9 lanzadores y eliminan a Cardenales

“Las damas ocultan su edad por modestas… No quieren demostrar que son hermosas desde hace tánto tiempo”… Tía Alma.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En San Diego nada fue más importante, ni siquiera el Covid-19 del Presidente Donald Trump y su esposa Melania, que la victoria de los Padres sobre Cardenales para avanzar en la pos temporada. Y el mánager, Jayce Tingler, utilizó nueve lanzadores para la victoria 4-0.

Los abridores Mike Clevinger y el cibaeño Dinelson Lamet, están lesionados, lo que ha obligado a Tingler, en su primer año de mánager en las Mayores, ha echar mano a sus relevistas. Por eso, San Diego es el primer equipo en la historia del béisbol que ha usado a ocho pitchers o más (25) en tres juegos consecutivos de postemporada.

Los nueve héroes de la victoria para pasar a la Serie Divisional frente a los Dodgers, a partir del martes…: Craig Stammen, PD, 1.2, quien a los 36 años de edad, llevaba 10 sin abrir un juego; Tim Hill, PZ, 1.0; Pierce Johnson, PD, 0.1: Adrián Morejón, PZ, 1.2; Austin Adams, PD, 0.1 (ganador); Luis Patiño, PD, 1.00; Emilio Pagán, PD, 1.00; Drew Pomeranz, PZ, 1.00; Trevor Rosental, PD, 1.00.

Esta novena ha sido la mayor utilizada por un equipo que blanqueó al contrario. Y como dato íntimo, Rosenthal comenzó su carrera con los Cardenales, y en este juego dejó strikeouts a los tres bateadores de su noveno inning.

Entre otras labores, Tingler fue coach en la Liga de Verano de Dominicana con los Rangers y también mánager por las menores con el equipo de Texas.

A los 40 años ocupa por primera vez la posición de mánager en Grandes Ligas, nombramiento que le hicieron los Padres el 29 de octubre pasado. Su record en esta recortada campaña fue de 37-23.

A Tingler no le tiembla nada a la hora de criticar a sus peloteros públicamente. Uno de los más señalados por él ha sido Fernando Tatis hijo, de quien dice, “suele violar las Reglas no escritas del beisbol, las cuales son sagradas”.

Hacía 22 años que los Padres no ganaban en pos temporada, y los Cardenales los habían eliminado tres veces desde 1996. Aquella victoria fue sobre los Bravos, en 1998, ganaron el título de la Nacional, y los Yankees los vencieron en la Serie Mundial en cuatro juegos.

RETAZOS.- La recta de Bob Gibson le hubiera destrozado los cascos a Ronald Acuña, Fernando Tatis y Many Machado, por sus payaserías tras los jonrones. Gibson fue considerado cruel. No lo pensaba mucho para tirar la recta al cuerpo de los bateadores.

Con los Cardenales, fue uno de los más notables espectáculos sobre la lomita. Desde el palco de la prensa me daba la impresión de que al soltar la bola iba ir volando tras de ella hacia el home-plate.

Pensé que nunca iba morir. Pero un cáncer en el pancreas acabó con él el viernes, a sus 84 años. El beisbol de luto.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5