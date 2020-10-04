DIVISION SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

ALDS (OAK-HOU and TB-NYY) Presented by Utz on TBS;
NLDS (ATL-MIA and LAD-SD) Presented by Doosan on FS1 and MLBN
Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the Division Series, with ALDS matchups beginning on Monday. The two American League Division Series presented by Utz will be exclusively covered by TBS. The pair of National League Division Series presented by Doosan will be exclusively televised by FS1 or MLB Network.
Beginning this round, all Clubs have shifted to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason. American League Division Series will be held in Los Angeles (OAK-HOU) and San Diego (TB-NYY), and National League Division Series games will be played in Arlington (LAD-SD) and Houston (ATL-MIA). Game times are subject to change based on the conclusions of various Division Series.
Following the Division Series, San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series, which is presented by GEICO, from Sunday, October 11th through as late as Saturday, October 17th. The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS. Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series, which is presented by Camping World, from Monday, October 12th through as late as Sunday, October 18th. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1. In the first neutral site Fall Classic in modern history, Game One of the 2020 World Series on FOX is set for Tuesday, October 20th at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th.
MLB Network will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the Postseason. All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games. The 2020 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.
# # #
2020 DIVISION SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th
|SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”)
|First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|NETWORK
|Game 1, #6 Astros vs. #2 A’s
|4:07 p.m./1:07 p.m. at LA
|TBS
|Game 1, #5 Yankees vs. #1 Rays
|8:07 p.m./5:07 p.m. at SD
|TBS
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th
|SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”)
|First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|NETWORK
|Game 1, #6 Marlins vs. #2 Braves
|2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU
|FS1
|Game 2, #6 Astros vs. #2 A’s
|4:37 p.m./1:37 p.m. at LA
|TBS
|Game 2, #5 Yankees vs. #1 Rays
|8:10 p.m./5:10 p.m. at SD
|TBS
|Game 1, #4 Padres vs. #1 Dodgers
|9:38 p.m./8:38 p.m. at ARL
|FS1
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th
|SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”)
|First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|NETWORK
|Game 2, #6 Marlins vs. #2 Braves
|2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU
|MLBN
|Game 3, #2 A’s vs. #6 Astros
|3:35 p.m./12:35 p.m. at LA
|TBS
|Game 3, #1 Rays vs. #5 Yankees
|7:10 p.m./4:10 p.m. at SD
|TBS
|Game 2, #4 Padres vs. #1 Dodgers
|9:08 p.m./8:08 p.m. at ARL
|FS1
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th
|SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”)
|First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|NETWORK
|Game 3, #2 Braves vs. #6 Marlins
|2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU
|FS1
|Game 4, #2 A’s vs. #6 Astros
|3:35 p.m./12:35 p.m. at LA
|TBS
|Game 4, #1 Rays vs. #5 Yankees
|7:10 p.m./4:10 p.m. at SD
|TBS
|Game 3, #1 Dodgers vs. #4 Padres
|9:08 p.m./8:08 p.m. at ARL
|MLBN
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th
|SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”)
|First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|NETWORK
|Game 4, #2 Braves vs. #6 Marlins
|2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU
|FS1
|Game 5, #6 Astros vs. #2 A’s
|3:35 p.m./12:35 p.m. at LA
|TBS
|Game 5, #5 Yankees vs. #1 Rays
|7:10 p.m./4:10 p.m. at SD
|TBS
|Game 4, #1 Dodgers vs. #4 Padres
|9:08 p.m./8:08 p.m. at ARL
|FS1
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th
|SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”)
|First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
|NETWORK
|Game 5, #6 Marlins vs. #2 Braves
|4:08 p.m./3:08 p.m. at HOU
|FS1
|Game 5, #4 Padres vs. #1 Dodgers
|8:08 p.m./7:08 p.m. at ARL
|FS1
*PLEASE NOTE: Game times are subject to change based on the conclusions of various Division Series.*
