DIVISION SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

ALDS (OAK-HOU and TB-NYY) Presented by Utz on TBS;

NLDS (ATL-MIA and LAD-SD) Presented by Doosan on FS1 and MLBN

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the Division Series, with ALDS matchups beginning on Monday. The two American League Division Series presented by Utz will be exclusively covered by TBS. The pair of National League Division Series presented by Doosan will be exclusively televised by FS1 or MLB Network.

Beginning this round, all Clubs have shifted to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason. American League Division Series will be held in Los Angeles (OAK-HOU) and San Diego (TB-NYY), and National League Division Series games will be played in Arlington (LAD-SD) and Houston (ATL-MIA). Game times are subject to change based on the conclusions of various Division Series.

Following the Division Series, San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series, which is presented by GEICO, from Sunday, October 11th through as late as Saturday, October 17th. The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS. Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series, which is presented by Camping World, from Monday, October 12th through as late as Sunday, October 18th. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1. In the first neutral site Fall Classic in modern history, Game One of the 2020 World Series on FOX is set for Tuesday, October 20th at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th.

MLB Network will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the Postseason. All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games. The 2020 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

2020 DIVISION SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th

SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”) First Pitch (ET/Site Time) NETWORK Game 1, #6 Astros vs. #2 A’s 4:07 p.m./1:07 p.m. at LA TBS Game 1, #5 Yankees vs. #1 Rays 8:07 p.m./5:07 p.m. at SD TBS

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th

SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”) First Pitch (ET/Site Time) NETWORK Game 1, #6 Marlins vs. #2 Braves 2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU FS1 Game 2, #6 Astros vs. #2 A’s 4:37 p.m./1:37 p.m. at LA TBS Game 2, #5 Yankees vs. #1 Rays 8:10 p.m./5:10 p.m. at SD TBS Game 1, #4 Padres vs. #1 Dodgers 9:38 p.m./8:38 p.m. at ARL FS1

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th

SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”) First Pitch (ET/Site Time) NETWORK Game 2, #6 Marlins vs. #2 Braves 2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU MLBN Game 3, #2 A’s vs. #6 Astros 3:35 p.m./12:35 p.m. at LA TBS Game 3, #1 Rays vs. #5 Yankees 7:10 p.m./4:10 p.m. at SD TBS Game 2, #4 Padres vs. #1 Dodgers 9:08 p.m./8:08 p.m. at ARL FS1

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th

SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”) First Pitch (ET/Site Time) NETWORK Game 3, #2 Braves vs. #6 Marlins 2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU FS1 Game 4, #2 A’s vs. #6 Astros 3:35 p.m./12:35 p.m. at LA TBS Game 4, #1 Rays vs. #5 Yankees 7:10 p.m./4:10 p.m. at SD TBS Game 3, #1 Dodgers vs. #4 Padres 9:08 p.m./8:08 p.m. at ARL MLBN

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th

SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”) First Pitch (ET/Site Time) NETWORK Game 4, #2 Braves vs. #6 Marlins 2:08 p.m./1:08 p.m. at HOU FS1 Game 5, #6 Astros vs. #2 A’s 3:35 p.m./12:35 p.m. at LA TBS Game 5, #5 Yankees vs. #1 Rays 7:10 p.m./4:10 p.m. at SD TBS Game 4, #1 Dodgers vs. #4 Padres 9:08 p.m./8:08 p.m. at ARL FS1

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th

SERIES (“Away” vs. “Home”) First Pitch (ET/Site Time) NETWORK Game 5, #6 Marlins vs. #2 Braves 4:08 p.m./3:08 p.m. at HOU FS1 Game 5, #4 Padres vs. #1 Dodgers 8:08 p.m./7:08 p.m. at ARL FS1