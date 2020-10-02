Great Deal For The Current Owners – Gran negocio para los actuales propietarios

“The worst thing is when you realize that you want to win more games than the players.” Gene Mauch (Major League Baseball manager between 1960 and 1987) .-

-o-o-o-o-

FIFTH COLUMN OF THE SERIES OF SIX.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – It is de rigueur that when a team enters a League, of any sport, it pays for the franchise, that is, for the territory assigned to it.

Now, how much will a Winter Professional Baseball Super League (SLBPI) franchise cost? Nobody knows. The economic study will tell. They will surely have several prices. It seems fair that those in Miami and San Diego cost more than those in Barranquilla and Ensenada, for example.

A piece of information. Before the current situation, when everything was normal, Magallanes, in Venezuela, was valued at 15 million dollars, the Leones del Caracas at 12 million and the Bravos de Margarita at four million. The average in the SLBPI could be between six and eight million.

The truth is that about 18 buyers have to appear, multiplied by eight million, equal to 136 million dollars, to be distributed among the current franchise owners. Bon appetit, lads!

Now, assuming that after the pandemic the political and economic dramas continue in some of our countries, it would still be possible to play with 40 teams, in five Divisions.

And these would be the franchise buyers…: San Diego, Miami, Tucson, Mesa, Phoenix…, Ensenada, Mexico DF, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Santa Marta…, Curaçao-Aruba, Panama City, Chiriquí, Ensenada, Veracruz…, Córdoba, Merida, Cancun.

The organization…:

** Northern Division, with eight, San Diego and seven from Mexico, Guadalajara, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Guasave, Mochis, Navojoa, Obregón.

** USA-MEX Division, eight other clubs, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Tijuana, Ensenada, Mexico City, and in Arizona, Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa.

** South Division, with eight more franchises, from Colombia Barranquilla, Cartagena and Santa Marta, plus Curaçao-Aruba, Panama with Panama City and Chiriquí, from Puerto Rico Mayagüez and from the Dominican Republic, Santiago.

** Caribbean Division, with another eight, four from Puerto Rico, San Juan (RA12), Caguas, Carolina, Bayamón; and four from the Dominican Republic, Tigres, Escogido, Toros, Estrellas.

** Central Division, with the other eight, four from Mexico, Córdoba in Veracruz, Veracruz in Veracruz, Mérida in Yucatán, Cancún; one from Puerto Rico, Ponce; two from the Dominican Republic, Águilas del Cibao and Gigantes del Cibao, plus Miami.

I consider it appropriate to mention these cities as possible venues, and there are more that could be part of the SLBPI … What can I tell you!

Latin America’s love and passion for baseball is the basis of the project.

TOMORROW…: WORK AGENDA FOR THE SLBPI.

ATTENTION.- The file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español————————————

Gran negocio para los actuales propietarios

“Lo peor es cuando uno se dá cuenta de que quiere ganar más juegos que los peloteros”. Gene Mauch (mánager de Grandes Ligas entre 1960 y 1987).-

-o-o-o-o-

QUINTA COLUMNA DE LA SERIE DE SEIS.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Es de rigor que cuando un equipo ingresa a una Liga, de cualquier deporte, pague por la franquicia, es decir, por el territorio que le adjudican.

Ahora, ¿cuánto costará una franquicia de la Super Liga de Beisbol Profesional de Invierno (SLBPI)? Nadie sabe. El estudio económico lo dirá. Seguramente tendrán varios precios. Parece justo que las de Miami y San Diego cuesten más que las de Barranquilla y Ensenada, por ejemplo.

Un dato al paso. Antes de la situación actual, cuando todo era normal, Magallanes, en Venezuela estaba valorado en 15 millones de dólares, los Leones del Caracas, en 12 millones y los Bravos de Margarita en cuatro millones. El promedio en la SLBPI podría estar entre seis y ocho millones.

Lo cierto es que unos 18 compradores han de aparecer, multiplicados por ocho millones, igual a 136 millones de dólares, a repartirse entre los actuales propietarios de franquicias. ¡Buen provecho, muchachones!

Ahora, suponiendo que pasada la pandemia continúen los dramas políticos y económicos en algunos países nuestros, aún se podría jugar con 40 equipos, en cinco Divisiones.

Y éstos serían los compradores de franquicias…: San Diego, Miami, Tucsón, Mesa, Phoenix…, Ensenada, México DF, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Santa Marta…, Curazao-Aruba, Panamá City, Chiriquí, Ensenada, Veracruz…, Córdoba, Mérida, Cancún.

La organización…:

** División del Norte, con ocho, San Diego y siete de México, Guadalajara, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Guasave, Mochis, Navojoa, Obregón.

** División USA-MEX, otros ocho clubes, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Tijuana, Ensenada, México DF, y en Arizona, Phoenix, Tucsón y Mesa.

** División del Sur, con ocho franquicias más, de Colombia Barranquilla, Cartagena y Santa Marta, más Curazao-Aruba, Panamá con Panamá City y Chiriquí, de Puerto Rico Mayagüez y de Dominicana, Santiago.

** División del Caribe, con otros ocho, cuatro de Puerto Rico, San Juan (RA12), Caguas, Carolina, Bayamón; y cuatro de Dominicana, Tigres, Escogidos, Toros, Estrellas.

** División Central, con los otros ocho, cuatro de México, Córdoba en Veracruz, Veracruz en Veracruz, Mérida en Yucatán, Cancún; uno de Puerto Rico, Ponce; dos de Dominicana, Águilas del Cibao y Gigantes del Cibao, más Miami.

Considero apropiado mencionar a esta ciudades como posibles sedes, y hay más que podrían ser parte de la SLBPI… ¡Yo que les digo!.

El amor y la pasión de Latinoamérica por el beisbol es la base del proyecto.

MAÑANA…: AGENDA DE TRABAJO PARA LA SLBPI.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5