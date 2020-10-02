Against The Abandonment of 71 Years in the CCP – Contra el abandono de 71 años en la CCP

“It is easier to disintegrate an atom than a prejudice” … Albert Einstein.-

SIXTH AND LAST OF THE COLUMN SERIES.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Marcos Bandrés, thinks that instead of Chiriquí, the second Panamanian team, along with that of the capital, should be the Toros de Herrera. Good suggestion. Thank you.

How good will they feel in Barranquilla, when their Caimans play in Phoenix, Arizona, or in Hermosillo the Hermosillo when the Naranjeros are in full swing in Miami, or Curaçao and Aruban the days of their Islanders in San Diego? It will be the ball of the American Continent united by competition, by sport, by entertainment, by business, by enthusiasm.

One of the drawbacks of this idea is that the Confederation of the Caribbean and Pacific (CCP) must initiate the work on the agenda, consulting with its partners and with the commissioner’s office. And we all know how inactive, lazy, hesitant, and uncreative they have been around those estates for 71 years.

They should then offer franchises to potential entrepreneurs in each headquarters project. And the culmination would have to be in a mega convention of the current owners, the candidates to enter, the commissioner and his executives, as well as the same members of the CCP.

Prediction … If San Diego and Miami say yes, you will hear pure yess everywhere.

The schedules with 40 teams in 90 days of games, in the regular season, September 15-December 15, is not a utopia. If each team visits the rest of the Division once for three games, it would be 21, plus 21 to receive them, total 42. There would be 48 dates for games against other Divisions, All-Star Game and days off. Anyway, the poster specialists are great, they always find how to achieve the best. Let them worry about this case, when the time comes.

For the postseason we would have from December 15 to February 8.

As for the venues, both traditional and new, they will benefit greatly. Some will need to build stadiums, others to upgrade, most to expand and modernize their tourism systems. A baseball team of this category changes the life of every city for the better.

When the first Caribbean Series, in Havana, 1949, they played in the majors with eight teams in each league and Joe DiMaggio earned $ 100,000 per season. How everything has changed except the Confederation of the Caribbean and Pacific! Gentleman, it’s 71 years of abandonment !! That is called in good Castilian, stagnant, vivalapepísmo.

Lázaro …: Get up and walk … I mean, right ?!

———————————————————-Español————————————–

Contra el abandono de 71 años en la CCP

“Es más fácil desintegrar un átomo, que un prejuicio”… Albert Einstein.-

SEXTA Y ÚLTIMA DE LA SERIE DE COLUMNAS.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Marcos Bandrés, opina que en vez Chiriquí, el segundo equipo panameño, junto con el de la capital, debe ser el de los Toros de Herrera. Buena sugerencia. Gracias.

¿Cómo de bien se sentirán en Barranquilla, cuando sus Caimanes jueguen en Phoenix, Arizona, o en Hermosillo los hermosillenses cuando los Naranjeros estén en plena actividad en Miami, o curazoleños y arubanos los días de sus Isleños en San Diego?. Será la pelota del Continente Americano unida por la competencia, por el deporte, por el espectáculo, por el negocio, por el entusiasmo.

Uno de los inconvenientes de esta idea es que la Confederación del Caribe y el Pacífico (CCP) debe iniciar los trabajos de la agenda, consultando con sus asociados y con la oficina del comisionado. Y todos sabemos lo inactivos, perezosos, dubitativos y poco creativos que han sido por esos predios durante 71 años.

En seguida deberían ofrecer las franquicias a los posibles empresarios en cada proyecto de sede. Y la culminación tendría que ser en una mega convención de los propietarios actuales, los candidatos a entrar, el comisionado y sus ejecutivos, igual que los mismos integrantes de la CCP.

Predicción… Si en San Diego y en Miami dicen sí, se oirán puros sís en todas partes.

Los calendarios con 40 equipos en 90 días de juegos, en la temporada regular, 15 de septiembre-15 de diciembre, no es una utopía. Si cada equipo visita al resto de la División una vez para tres encuentros, serían 21, más 21 para recibirlos, total 42. Quedarían 48 fechas para juegos frente a otras Divisiones, Juego de Estrellas y días libres. De todas maneras, los especialistas en rósters, son geniales, siempre encuentran cómo lograr lo mejor. Dejemos que ellos se preocupen por este caso, cuando llegue la hora.

Para la postemporada tendríamos del 15 de diciembre al ocho de febrero.

En cuanto a las sedes, tanto las tradicionales como las nuevas, se beneficiarán en grande. Algunas necesitarán construír estadios, otras mejorarlos, la mayoría ampliar y modernizar sus sistemas de turismo. Un equipo de beisbol de esta categoría cambia para mucho mejor la vida de toda ciudad.

Cuando la primera Serie del Caribe, en La Habana, 1949, jugaban en las Mayores con ocho equipos en cada Liga y Joe DiMaggio cobraba 100 mil dólares por temporada. ¡Cómo ha cambiado todo, menos la Confederación del Caribe y del Pacífico!. ¡¡Caballero, son 71 años de abandono!!. Eso se llama en buen castellano, anquilosamiento, vivalapepísmo.

Lázaro…: Levántate y anda… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!

