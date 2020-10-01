When The Grocery Stores VS The Supermarkets – Cuando las bodegas v/s los centros comerciales

When The Grocery Stores VS The Shopping Centers

“The automobile will never replace the horse.” A mare.-

FOURTH COLUMN OF THE SERIES OF SIX.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The Winter Professional Baseball Super League (SLBPI) has its place earned through the enthusiastic and consistent fans of our countries.

But if some of the current equipment owners react as the winemakers did, when, 60 years ago, they were told about supermarkets, it is enough to show them what has happened.

Apart from sports and entertainment, the SLBPI will be an extraordinary source of work…: Only 25 players per team plus five reserve players would be 1,320, and add 44 managers, 220 coaches, massage therapists, staff from each stadium and annexes. I conservatively estimate that some 7,000 jobs would be opened.

That is why I consulted the commissioner’s office and received this response…:

“The idea seems very positive for baseball, its economy and its international prestige, but you have to study it carefully.”

It would be desirable for current winter equipment owners to discuss the possibility. It’s important to talk with Padres and Marlins executives to see if it’s okay to have a place at home to put their players to play during the winter to heal injuries and tanning rookies.

Until 1960 the majors were eight teams per league. But they saw the possibility of expanding, of making sport, entertainment and business bigger. The fearful looked to California too far to have partners there, since for a long time, it had been an exclusive business from the east, until San Luis.

But the response from the new teams could not have been more successful. So much so that they are already studying how to take the Leagues from 30 to 32 franchises.

In the offices of the Confederation of the Caribbean and the Pacific, they did not answer the calls, which is customary in those properties.

I wanted to ask them if the project caught their attention, if they had people capable of studying it, if they believe in such a dream.

But a team owner from Mexico, who asked to keep his name, told me …:

“I love idea. To see my team in each championship play in different countries, it would be amazing. Can you imagine, one day in Miami, another in Barranquilla and then in the Dominican Republic? … A truly international ball, far beyond the inter-league games and all those experiments that have been useless ”.

True. Inertia threatens to bring the Confederation of the Caribbean and Pacific to an end, which would be a waste after such a beautiful history of our ball.

TOMORROW…: THE BIG BUSINESS OF THE CURRENT WINTER BASEBALL OWNERS.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “Sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————–Español—————————

Cuando las bodegas v/s los centros comerciales

“Jamás el automóvil remplazará al caballo”. Una Yegua.-

CUARTA COLUMNA DE LA SERIE DE SEIS.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Super Liga de Beisbol Profesional de Invierno (SLBPI) tiene su espacio ganado a través de la entusiasta y consecuente fanaticada de nuestros países.

Pero, si algunos de los actuales propietarios de equipos reacciona como lo hicieron los bodegueros, cuando, hace 60 años, les hablaban de supermercados, solo basta demostrarles lo que ha ocurrido.

Al margen del deporte y el espectáculo, la SLBPI será una fuente de trabajo extraordinaria…: Solo a 25 peloteros por equipo más cinco de reserva, serían mil 320, y agreguen 44 mánagers, 220 coaches, masajistas, personal de cada estadio y anexos. De manera conservadora estimo que se abrirían unos siete mil puestos de trabajo.

Por eso consulté a la oficina del comisionado y recibí esta respuesta…:

“La idea parece muy positiva para el beisbol, su economía y su prestigio internacional, pero hay que estudiarla minuciosamente”.

Sería de desear que los actuales propietarios de equipos de invierno discutan la posibilidad. Es importante hablar con los ejecutivos de Padres y Marlins, a ver si les parece bien tener en casa a donde poner a jugar a sus peloteros durante el invierno para curar lesiones y para curtir novatos.

Hasta 1960 las Mayores fueron ocho equipos por Liga. Pero vieron la posibilidad de expandirse, de hacer más grande el deporte, el espectáculo y el negocio. Los temerosos veían a California muy lejos para tener socios allá, ya que por mucho tiempo, había sido un negocio exclusivo del este, hasta San Luis.

Pero la respuesta de los nuevos equipos no ha podido ser más exitosa. Tanto, que ya estudian como llevar las Ligas de 30 a 32 franquicias.

En las oficinas de la Confederación del Caribe y el Pacífico, no contestaron las llamadas, lo que es costumbre en esos predios.

Deseaba preguntarles si les llama la atención el proyecto, si tenían gente capaz de estudiarlo, si creen en tal sueño.

Pero un propietario de equipo de México, quien pidió se guardara su nombre, me dijo…:

“Me encanta idea. Ver a mi equipo en cada campeonato jugar en diferentes países, sería alucinante. ¿Te imaginas, un día en Miami, otro en Barranquilla y después en Dominicana?… Una pelota realmente internacional, mucho más allá de los juegos inter-ligas y todos esos experimentos que de nada han servido”.

Cierto. La inercia amenaza con llevar a su final a la Confederación del Caribe y el Pacífico, lo que sería un desperdicio tras tan bonita historia de nuestra pelota.

MAÑANA…: EL GRAN NEGOCIO DE LOS ACTUALES PROPIETARIOS DEL BEISBOL DE INVIERNO.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5