South Bronx Rally Tells Yankees: “We Want A Better Neighbor.”

The local Cobras Marching Band performing at rally. (Photo Latino Sports)

South Bronx, NY: There is a saying under the Heritage Park façade across from Yankee stadium that reads, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes it rains.” Yesterday it rained but there were only winners who attended a rally in front of Yankee stadium Gate 2 to express their concerns with the present relationship between the Yankees and the immediate South Bronx community.

The rally was organized by the 161St. Business Improvement District and several neighbors who believe the Yankees can do much more to help the community during this Covid-19 Pandemic that has made conditions much worse than they already were in the poorest urban congressional district in the country.

The topic on whether the Yankees do enough in the immediate community where they are located has been an issue for decades, however this pandemic has heighten that argument to a new level. Several of those in attendance were wearing Yankee apparel indicating and as it was stated by more than one speaker that no one was “anti-Yankee”, but against the fact they feel that Yankees are not good neighbors.

The fact is that the Yankees are one of the richest sports franchises. According to Forbes ranking of the 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams the Yankees are #2 worth $5 billion, barely behind the Dallas Cowboys $5,5 billion. It is a further fact that they are located in the middle of the poorest urban congressional district in the country. That reality creates a major gap that screams for attention on both sides.

I attended the rally as a community resident who has been living in the community for sixty- four years. In those

years growing up poor I have had some of my greatest memories because of the Yankees and as a resident always-living walking distance to the stadium I have had some of my worst experiences. The reason is simple. We are neighbors and aside from all of the rhetoric on both sides the message is clear, all that is asked that neighbors have to have a better relationship.

Suggestions form a community resident: