MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TO MAKE TICKETS AVAILABLE TO LIMITED NUMBER OF FANS FOR NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, WORLD SERIES

Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. CT

Major League Baseball will allow a limited number of fans to attend the National League Championship Series presented by Camping World and World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, MLB will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites.

Tickets for all seven games of each series will go on-sale starting on Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. CT at MLB.com and texasrangers.com. Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday, October 12th will mark the first time fans will be able to attend a game at Globe Life Field and the first time fans can attend any game during the 2020 MLB season. The 116th World Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 20th, will mark the first neutral site World Series in modern baseball history.

Major League Baseball has received the appropriate approvals to host fans in the ballpark and will implement fan health and safety protocols in conjunction with state and local regulations.

Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

For more information on Globe Life Field Suite rentals for 2020 NLCS and World Series games, please call 972-RANGERS or go to texasrangers.com. Please note that tickets will not be sold that include food and beverage options during Postseason games.

More details about ballpark information for fans will be made available by the Rangers in advance of the ticket on sale date. Below are the full schedules for the NLCS and World Series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES Best-of-Seven (Italics below indicate If Necessary) Date Round Game Site (Matchup) Network Monday, October 12th NLCS Game 1 Arlington FOX or FS1 Tuesday, October 13th NLCS Game 2 Arlington FOX or FS1 Wednesday, October 14th NLCS Game 3 Arlington FOX or FS1 Thursday, October 15th NLCS Game 4 Arlington FOX or FS1 Friday, October 16th NLCS Game 5 Arlington FOX or FS1 Saturday, October 17th NLCS Game 6 Arlington FOX or FS1 Sunday, October 18th NLCS Game 7 Arlington FOX or FS1