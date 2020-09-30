48 Teams Could Play In The Winter Super League – 48 equipos podrían jugar en la Super Liga invernal

“Only those who fight live” … Víctor Hugo, “Les Miserables” .-

THIRD COLUMN OF THE SERIES OF SIX.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – The 48 possible teams of the Winter Professional Baseball Super League (SLBPI), could be distributed like this …:

** Northern Division, with 12, 10 from Mexico, Guadalajara, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Guasave, Mochis, Navojoa, Obregón, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Tijuana, plus San Diego and Managua-Nicaragua.

South Division, 12 other teams, eight from Venezuela, Caracas, Valencia, Maracaibo, Barquisimeto, Maracay, La Guaira, Porlamar, Barcelona. More Colombia, with Barranquilla and Cartagena, plus a team from Cúcuta-San Cristóbal, and another from Curaçao-Aruba.

** Caribbean Division, with 12 others, six from Puerto Rico, San Juan (RA12), Caguas, Mayagüez, Carolina, Ponce, Bayamón; and six from the Dominican Republic, Tigres, Escogido, Águilas, Gigantes, Toros, Estrellas.

** Central Division, with the other 12, four from Mexico, Córdoba-Veracruz, Veracruz-Veracruz, Mérida-Yucatán, Cancún; two from Panama, Panama City and Chiriquí; five from Cuba, Havana, Matanzas, Santiago, Santa Clara, Pinar del Río, plus Miami.

Many modifications might be necessary. For example, if some countries cannot participate for economic or political reasons, it would be played with fewer teams in the meantime. And if a franchise is unable to play or cannot find an owner, another can be found. There are capable cities around. There should always be 30 to 44 possible clubs. With 32 there could be four Divisions of eight, which can be assembled while maintaining international quality.

Look like an unattainable dream. But in reality it is a simple, straightforward and ambitious international company, which would achieve such notable advantages as the authorization to operate in dollars. Now, it stands to reason that such a project needs work, organizational power, executive powers, dedication, and a love of baseball.

The magnitude of this idea will have many benefits. For example, the purchase of uniforms, bats, balls and other supplies, will be at the lowest price if everyone comes together for the negotiation. Like the contracts with the airlines and many other procedures.

Another magnificent business of the group will be the sale of radio and television rights, both national and international, more spectacular or billboards. The same as the purchase and sale of groceries, drinks and souvenirs.

How much will Corona, Coca Cola and MacDonald pay to be exclusive in the 48 stadiums? … I ask, right?

Wake up Confederation of the Caribbean and the Pacific !!

TOMORROW…: THE SLBPI WILL OPEN THOUSANDS OF JOBS FROM THE NORTH TO THE SOUTH.

—————————————————Español———————————-

48 equipos podrían jugar en la Super Liga invernal

“Sólo viven aquellos que luchan”… Víctor Hugo, “Los Miserables”.-

TERCERA COLUMNA DE LA SERIE DE SEIS.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Los 48 posibles equipos de la Super Liga de Beisbol Profesional de Invierno (SLBPI), podrían distribuírse así…:

** División del Norte, con 12, 10 de México, Guadalajara, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Guasave, Mochis, Navojoa, Obregón, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Tijuana, más San Diego y Managua-Nicaragua.

División del Sur, otros 12 equipos, ocho de Venezuela, Caracas, Valencia, Maracaibo, Barquisimeto, Maracay, La Guaira, Porlamar, Barcelona. Más Colombia, con Barranquilla y Cartagena, más un equipo de Cúcuta-San Cristóbal, y otro más de Curazao-Aruba.

** División del Caribe, con otros 12, seis de Puerto Rico, San Juan (RA12), Caguas, Mayagüez, Carolina, Ponce, Bayamón; y seis de Dominicana, Tigres, Escogidos, Águilas, Gigantes, Toros, Estrellas.

** División Central, con los otros 12, cuatro de México, Córdoba-Veracruz, Veracruz-Veracruz, Mérida-Yucatán, Cancún; dos de Panamá, Panamá City y Chiriquí; cinco de Cuba, La Habana, Matanzas, Santiago, Santa Clara, Pinar del Río, más Miami.

Muchas modificaciones podrían ser necesarias. Por ejemplo, si algunos países no puedan participar por motivos económicos o políticos, se jugaría con menos equipos, mientras tanto. Y, si alguna franquicia no está en capacidad para jugar o no encuentra propietario, se puede encontrar otra. Hay ciudades capaces alrededor. Siempre deben ser de 30 a 44 los clubes posibles. Con 32 podrían ser cuatro Divisiones de ocho, que pueden armarse manteniendo la calidad de internacional.

Parecer un sueño inalcanzable. Pero en la realidad es una simple, sencilla y ambiciosa empresa internacional, que lograría ventajas tan notables como la autorización para operar en dólares. Ahora, es lógico que tal proyecto necesite trabajo, poder organizativo, facultades de ejecutivo, dedicación y amor por el beisbol.

La magnitud de esta idea provocará numerosas ventajas. Por ejemplo, la compra de uniformes, bates, pelotas y otros útiles, será al mínimo precio si se unen todos para la negociación. Igual los contratos con las líneas aéreas y muchas gestiones más.

Otro magnífico negocio del conjunto será la venta de derechos de radio y televisión, tanto nacionales como internacionales, más espectaculares o vallas. Igual que la compra-venta de comestibles, bebestibles y souvenirs.

¿Cuánto pagarán Corona, Coca Cola y MacDonald por ser exclusivos en los 48 estadios?… Pregunto yo, ¿no?

¡¡Despierta Confederación del Caribe y el Pacífico!!

MAÑANA…: LA SLBPI ABRIRÁ MILES DE PUESTOS DE TRABAJO DESDE EL NORTE HASTA EL SUR.

