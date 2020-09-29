ADALBERTO MONDESI, MARCELL OZUNA NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Jonathan Davis Robs a Home Run to Claim Play of the Week

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi of the Kansas City Royals has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Mondesi earned his first career AL Player of the Week Award and is the first Royals winner since his teammate Jorge Soler for the period ending August 11, 2019. Ozuna claimed his fifth career weekly award, and became the second player in the Majors this season to win multiple weeks (also September 8th), joining All-Star Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres, who earned a pair of weekly awards in consecutive weeks during August. The last Braves player to win multiple weekly awards in a single season is his All-Star teammate Freddie Freeman, who collected three weekly honors in 2016.

Adalberto Mondesi, Kansas City Royals (@adalbertomondesi27)

Batted .615 (16-for-26) with 10 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, eight RBI, five stolen bases and a 1.154 slugging percentage over seven games played.

Finished Kansas City’s final series against the Detroit Tigers with 12 hits in 14 at-bats, matching Hall of Famer George Brett (1975) for the Club’s record for hits in a four-game series.

Tallied multiple hits and RBI in five consecutive games, matching the Club record done seven times and last accomplished by his former teammate Eric Hosmer in 2016.

Logged at least a run, RBI and two stolen bases in consecutive games on Thursday and Friday. Became just the third player in Major League history to post two straight such games, joining Carlos Beltrán (2002) and John Wathan (1982).

Homered in consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday for the fifth time in his career and his second time this season, previously homering in three straight games from September 10th-12th.

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves (@thebigbear13ozuna)

Posted a slash line of .500/.606/.923 with seven runs scored, 13 hits, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and seven walks across seven games.

Finished his strong 2020 regular season on an eight-game hitting streak dating back to September 20 th , including three multi-hit efforts and a two-homer game.

, including three multi-hit efforts and a two-homer game. Logged the first four-hit, five-RBI game of his career on Tuesday night, also registering two runs scored and two home runs. Became the first Braves player since Dan Uggla in 2012 to deliver at least four hits, two home runs and five RBI in a single game. Was the ninth such game this season and most recently accomplished by All-Star José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox on September 12 th .

. Paced the NL with 56 RBI during the 2020 regular season, becoming the fourth Braves player during the Atlanta era (since 1966) to lead the league in RBI, joining Andruw Jones (2005), Dale Murphy (1983) and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron (127).

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included All-Star first baseman Miguel Cabrera (.391, 4 R, 3 HR, 10 RBI) of the Tigers; first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.444, 7 R, 6 XBH, 8 RBI) and outfielder Randal Grichuk (.385, 9 R, 3 HR, 7 RBI) of the Toronto Blue Jays; starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (2 GS, 0.00 ERA, 16 SO, 10.2 IP) of the Houston Astros; outfielder Mark Canha (.421, 4 R, 3 2B, 7 RBI) of the Oakland A’s; infielder Joey Wendle (.421, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB) of the Tampa Bay Rays; starter Nick Pivetta (2-0, 1.80 ERA, 13 SO, 10.0 IP) of the Boston Red Sox; All-Stars Brad Hand and José Ramírez (.364, 6 R, 6 2B, 8 RBI) of the Cleveland Indians; and second baseman Ramón Urías (.400, 3 R, 3XBH, 3 RBI) of the Baltimore Orioles.

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes (.519, 6 R, 14 H, 5 XBH) of the Pittsburgh Pirates; All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso (.417, 5 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI) of the New York Mets; starting pitcher Germán Márquez (2-0, 0.69 ERA, 10 SO, 13.0 IP) and outfielder Raimel Tapia (.412, 6 R, 14 H, 4 2B) of the Colorado Rockies; outfielder Andrew Stevenson (.393, 9 R, 6 2B, 7 RBI) of the Washington Nationals; All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader (3 SV, 0.00 ERA, 5 SO, 0 BB) of the Milwaukee Brewers; starter Austin Gomber (1-0, 0.90 ERA, 6 SO, 10.0 IP) of the St. Louis Cardinals; All-Star starter Trevor Bauer (1-0, 1.13 ERA, 12 SO, 1 BB) of the Cincinnati Reds; and starter Dustin May (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 10 SO, 9.0 IP) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Home Run-Robbing Catch by Jonathan Davis of the Toronto Blue Jays

September 27th vs. BAL – Watch It Here

Outfielder Jonathan Davis of the Toronto Blue Jays earned his second career Play of the Week award (also May 2019), and is the first American Leaguer to win multiple honors since the award was introduced in 2019. He became the third player in the Majors to accomplish the feat, joining Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers and Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals. With two outs in the top of the second inning of Sunday’s tilt against the Baltimore Orioles, Davis ranged to the right-field corner before making a leaping grab to take away a home run from Cedric Mullins. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Jackie Bradley Jr.’s leaping grab before crashing into the center-field wall; Harrison Bader’s diving catch in left-center field; Nick Solak’s game-ending, jumping catch at the left-field wall; and Jesús Aguilar’s sliding catch on a bunt attempt in a tight extra-inning game.