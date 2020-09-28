How To Save Big Our Winter Ball

“If you think big you will achieve it big” … Enrique Jardiel Poncela.-

SECOND COLUMN OF THE SERIES OF SIX.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Our baseball is in mortal danger. The problem of the Baseball Confederation of the Caribbean and the Pacific (CBCP) leagues is of such magnitude that the solution has to be something immense, stunning.

For example, an organization that deserves the name of the Winter Professional Baseball Super League (SLBPI), and that plays under 10 different Flags.

The agony of the CBCP has been aided by the lie that the Caribbean Series is a good publicity vehicle. And they even call it The Little World Series, to sell ads to international firms for more money than they actually cost. That has to end, it is not the right thing to do.

71 years ago the Confederation was created, and for next February they are trying to organize the Caribbean Series number 63, with little different from the first one, in Cuba, inaugurated on February 22, 1949.

Baseball and life have changed at the rapid pace of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. But the Caribbean Series is still the meeting of the champion teams within a packed week, during which the show becomes routine.

Solution? !! … I have it. At the height of the fans in the Spanish-speaking world.

It could be played at venues under 10 different Flags, and up to 48 teams can be brought together in four divisions of 12 each. The largest professional baseball league in history.

The regular calendar could be played in 70 or 75 days, from October 1 to mid-December, to then enter the playoffs and, already in February, the final series. Be careful …: Nothing prevents opening before October, from mid-September, if necessary for the comfort of the game calendar. That would open up the possibility for dozens of youngsters in the minors to be introduced to baseball’s high society in a number of games.

This League would be part of the solution to the problems caused by the elimination of dozens of teams from the minors. And logically, it will serve for the development of the players in all the countries involved.

Of course, it is an ambitious idea, so its realization requires a lot of work, enthusiasm, knowledge of the business and the game, more love for the work.

Winter baseball deserves something more remarkable, more responsible and better organized, than those championships of dubious march, teams that either leave or come at any time, and a Caribbean Series that is not the show deserved by such a loyal fans and for such good advertising clients.

TOMORROW …: THE 44 POSSIBLE VENUES OF THE SUPER LEAGUE, AND HOW TO PRESENT A CHAMPIONSHIP WITH SUCH NUMBER OF TEAMS.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

