FIRST TWO DAYS OF WILD CARD SERIES BROADCAST SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

First Best-of-Three Wild Card Series Begins with AL on Tuesday and NL on Wednesday; ESPN to Televise Seven Wild Card Series and TBS Will Have Rays-Blue Jays

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the first two days of the inaugural best-of-three Wild Card Series, which are presented by Hankook. Seven Wild Card Series will be televised exclusively by ESPN, and TBS will have exclusive coverage of the American League’s top seed, the Tampa Bay Rays, meeting the Toronto Blue Jays. All Wild Card Series will be played at the regular season home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds.

Beginning with the Division Series, Clubs will shift to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason. American League games from the Division Series forward will be held in Los Angeles and San Diego, and National League games from the Division Series forward will be played in Arlington and Houston.

San Diego’s Petco Park will host the American League Division Series presented by Utz that features the matchup with the winners of the Rays-Blue Jays (1/8) and Indians-Yankees (4/5) Wild Card Series.

Dodger Stadium will feature the ALDS with the winners of the Athletics-White Sox (2/7) and Twins-Astros (3/6) Wild Card Series.

o Both best-of-five ALDS will be scheduled for Monday, October 5th through Friday, October 9th, with all games on TBS.

Arlington’s Globe Life Field will host the National League Division Series presented by Doosan that includes the winners of the Dodgers-Brewers (1/8) and Padres-Cardinals (4/5) Wild Card Series.

Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the NLDS with the winners of the Braves-Reds (2/7) and Cubs-Marlins (3/6) Wild Card Series.

o Both best-of-five NLDS will be scheduled for Tuesday, October 6th through Saturday, October 10th.

San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series presented by GEICO from Sunday, October 11 th through as late as Saturday, October 17 th . The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS.

through as late as Saturday, October 17 . The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS. Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series presented by Camping World from Monday, October 12th through as late as Sunday, October 18th. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1. Globe Life Field will then host the 116th World Series from October 20th-28th on FOX.

MLB Network will air live pregame and postgame coverage for every Wild Card Series game this week. All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games. The 2020 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

