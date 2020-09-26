Connect with us

Seth Lugo & Pete Alonso Receive their Awards

Bronx, NY: Seth Lugo & Pete Alonso received their prestigious 2019 LatinoMVP awards on Wednesday, the last home game of this shortened Covid-19 season. They both were very happy to have received their awards. Both were very appreciative and humbled for the recognition. They both stated that they have a special place in their homes that the awards would hang.

Pete Alonso with his John Pennisi artistic piece. (Photo by NY Mets)

Seth with his award, an illustration that he loved by John Pennisi. (Photo NY Mets)

