Seth Lugo & Pete Alonso Receive their Awards

Bronx, NY: Seth Lugo & Pete Alonso received their prestigious 2019 LatinoMVP awards on Wednesday, the last home game of this shortened Covid-19 season. They both were very happy to have received their awards. Both were very appreciative and humbled for the recognition. They both stated that they have a special place in their homes that the awards would hang.
