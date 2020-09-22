Art For A Cause

During the week of October 4-10, more than 75 artists, makers, and small retailers will participate in an online benefit sales event for the #NLBM in #kansascity. Participating artists and small-business owners from Asia, Europe, and North America will create original art pieces and fan-gear while hosting sales events and auctions on our own websites and social media pages.

I am very proud to be standing together with the arts and small business community, to celebrate the heroes of the Negro Leagues and raise valuable funding for the NLBM.

Please come support the NLBMArt community and celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Negro Leagues at www.nlbmart.com.

When you shop with us October 4-10, proceeds from sales will be donated to the NLBM.com. Each vendor will be offering their own special deals and their own unique arts and hand-crafted merchandise.

I have a special Jackie Robinson “Fiorentino Collection: PSA 10 on Ebay right now starting at $100 which also comes with a Jackie Robinson poster. (https://www.ebay.com/itm/133523726978?ul_noapp=true) All of the money from the sale will go to the Museum. I also have a new 10 x 10 original watercolor of Jackie matted for $700 and a few other originals of Jackie on deck , new Hank Aaron signed original, Dodgers trio of Campi, Hodges and Pee Wee Reese. The most incredible piece I am offering is the “Legends of The Negro Leagues” shown below (40 x 50 inches) which has hung in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Negro League Museum which is autographed by Aaron, Irvin and Mays. Any of these paintings sold a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Negro League Museum. Thanks so much James

wwwjamesfiorentino.com