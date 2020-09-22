2020 POSTSEASON SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Postseason to Begin on Tuesday, September 29th with AL Wild Card Series;
The 116th World Series Slated for Tuesday, October 20th Start in Arlington, Texas
Beginning with Division Series, AL Games Will Be Held in Los Angeles and
San Diego; NL Games after Wild Card Series in Arlington and Houston
Major League Baseball today announced the schedule for the 2020 Postseason, which is set to open with the American League’s inaugural Wild Card Series on Tuesday, September 29th and the National League’s first Wild Card Series openers on Wednesday, September 30th. In the first neutral site Fall Classic in modern history, Game One of the 2020 World Series on FOX is set for Tuesday, October 20th at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th.
All best-of-three Wild Card Series, which are presented by Hankook, will be played at the regular season home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds and be televised exclusively by ESPN and TBS. Then, beginning with the Division Series, Clubs will shift to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason due to health, safety and competitive considerations. American League games from the Division Series forward will be held in Los Angeles and San Diego, and National League games from the Division Series forward will be played in Arlington and Houston.
- San Diego’s Petco Park will host the American League Division Series, which are presented by Utz, that features the matchup with the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.
- Dodger Stadium will feature the ALDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series.
- Both best-of-five ALDS will be scheduled for Monday, October 5th through Friday, October 9th.
- Arlington’s Globe Life Field will host the National League Division Series, which are presented by Doosan, that includes the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.
- Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the NLDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series.
- Both best-of-five NLDS will be scheduled for Tuesday, October 6th through Saturday, October 10th.
- San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series, which is presented by GEICO, from Sunday, October 11th through as late as Saturday, October 17th. The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS.
- Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series, which is presented by Camping World, from Monday, October 12th through as late as Sunday, October 18th. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1.
All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.
ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games.
The 2020 Postseason schedule, subject to change, accompanies this press release and can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.
Contact: Matt Bourne or Michael Teevan, Major League Baseball, (212) 931-7878, mlbpressbox.com, @MLB_PR.
|WILD CARD SERIES Presented by Hankook on ESPN and TBS
Best-of-Three (Italics below indicate If Necessary)
Hosted by Each League’s Top 4 Seeds
|Date
|Round
|Game
|Tuesday, September 29th
|AL Wild Card Series A (1/8)
|Game 1
|AL Wild Card Series B (2/7)
|Game 1
|AL Wild Card Series C (3/6)
|Game 1
|AL Wild Card Series D (4/5)
|Game 1
|Wednesday, September 30th
|AL Wild Card Series A (1/8)
|Game 2
|AL Wild Card Series B (2/7)
|Game 2
|AL Wild Card Series C (3/6)
|Game 2
|AL Wild Card Series D (4/5)
|Game 2
|NL Wild Card Series A (1/8)
|Game 1
|NL Wild Card Series B (2/7)
|Game 1
|NL Wild Card Series C (3/6)
|Game 1
|NL Wild Card Series D (4/5)
|Game 1
|Thursday, October 1st
|AL Wild Card Series A (1/8)
|Game 3
|AL Wild Card Series B (2/7)
|Game 3
|AL Wild Card Series C (3/6)
|Game 3
|AL Wild Card Series D (4/5)
|Game 3
|NL Wild Card Series A (1/8)
|Game 2
|NL Wild Card Series B (2/7)
|Game 2
|NL Wild Card Series C (3/6)
|Game 2
|NL Wild Card Series D (4/5)
|Game 2
|Friday, October 2nd
|NL Wild Card Series A (1/8)
|Game 3
|NL Wild Card Series B (2/7)
|Game 3
|NL Wild Card Series C (3/6)
|Game 3
|NL Wild Card Series D (4/5)
|Game 3
|DIVISION SERIES
Best-of-Five (Italics below indicate If Necessary)
ALDS presented by Utz in San Diego and Los Angeles;
NLDS presented by Doosan in Arlington and Houston
|Date
|Round
|Game
|Site (Matchup)
|Network
|Monday, October 5th
|AL Division Series A
|Game 1
|San Diego, (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners)
|TBS
|AL Division Series B
|Game 1
|Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|TBS
|Tuesday, October 6th
|AL Division Series A
|Game 2
|San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners)
|TBS
|AL Division Series B
|Game 2
|Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|TBS
|NL Division Series A
|Game 1
|Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners)
|FS1 or MLBN
|NL Division Series B
|Game 1
|Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|FS1 or MLBN
|Wednesday, October 7th
|AL Division Series A
|Game 3
|San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners)
|TBS
|AL Division Series B
|Game 3
|Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|TBS
|NL Division Series A
|Game 2
|Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners)
|FS1 or MLBN
|NL Division Series B
|Game 2
|Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|FS1 or MLBN
|Thursday, October 8th
|AL Division Series A
|Game 4
|San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners)
|TBS
|AL Division Series B
|Game 4
|Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|TBS
|NL Division Series A
|Game 3
|Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners)
|FS1 or MLBN
|NL Division Series B
|Game 3
|Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|FS1 or MLBN
|Friday, October 9th
|AL Division Series A
|Game 5
|San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners)
|TBS
|AL Division Series B
|Game 5
|Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|TBS
|NL Division Series A
|Game 4
|Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners)
|FS1
|NL Division Series B
|Game 4
|Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|FS1
|Saturday, October 10th
|NL Division Series A
|Game 5
|Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners)
|FS1
|NL Division Series B
|Game 5
|Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners)
|FS1
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Best-of-Seven (Italics below indicate If Necessary)
ALCS presented by GEICO in San Diego;
NLCS presented by Camping World in Arlington
|Date
|Round
|Game
|Site (Matchup)
|Network
|Sunday, October 11th
|ALCS
|Game 1
|San Diego
|TBS
|Monday, October 12th
|ALCS
|Game 2
|San Diego
|TBS
|NLCS
|Game 1
|Arlington
|FOX or FS1
|Tuesday, October 13th
|ALCS
|Game 3
|San Diego
|TBS
|NLCS
|Game 2
|Arlington
|FOX or FS1
|Wednesday, October 14th
|ALCS
|Game 4
|San Diego
|TBS
|NLCS
|Game 3
|Arlington
|FOX or FS1
|Thursday, October 15th
|ALCS
|Game 5
<
…
