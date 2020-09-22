2020 POSTSEASON SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Postseason to Begin on Tuesday, September 29th with AL Wild Card Series;

The 116th World Series Slated for Tuesday, October 20th Start in Arlington, Texas

Beginning with Division Series, AL Games Will Be Held in Los Angeles and

San Diego; NL Games after Wild Card Series in Arlington and Houston

Major League Baseball today announced the schedule for the 2020 Postseason, which is set to open with the American League’s inaugural Wild Card Series on Tuesday, September 29th and the National League’s first Wild Card Series openers on Wednesday, September 30th. In the first neutral site Fall Classic in modern history, Game One of the 2020 World Series on FOX is set for Tuesday, October 20th at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th.

All best-of-three Wild Card Series, which are presented by Hankook, will be played at the regular season home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds and be televised exclusively by ESPN and TBS. Then, beginning with the Division Series, Clubs will shift to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason due to health, safety and competitive considerations. American League games from the Division Series forward will be held in Los Angeles and San Diego, and National League games from the Division Series forward will be played in Arlington and Houston.

San Diego’s Petco Park will host the American League Division Series, which are presented by Utz, that features the matchup with the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.

Dodger Stadium will feature the ALDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series. Both best-of-five ALDS will be scheduled for Monday, October 5 th through Friday, October 9 th .

Arlington’s Globe Life Field will host the National League Division Series, which are presented by Doosan, that includes the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.

Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the NLDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series. Both best-of-five NLDS will be scheduled for Tuesday, October 6 th through Saturday, October 10 th .

San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series, which is presented by GEICO, from Sunday, October 11 th through as late as Saturday, October 17 th . The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS.

through as late as Saturday, October 17 . The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS. Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series, which is presented by Camping World, from Monday, October 12th through as late as Sunday, October 18th. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1.

All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games.

The 2020 Postseason schedule, subject to change, accompanies this press release and can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

# # #

Contact: Matt Bourne or Michael Teevan, Major League Baseball, (212) 931-7878, mlbpressbox.com, @MLB_PR.

WILD CARD SERIES Presented by Hankook on ESPN and TBS Best-of-Three (Italics below indicate If Necessary) Hosted by Each League’s Top 4 Seeds Date Round Game Tuesday, September 29th AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1 AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1 AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1 AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1 Wednesday, September 30th AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2 AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2 AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2 AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2 NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1 NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1 NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1 NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1 Thursday, October 1st AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3 AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3 AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3 AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3 NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2 NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2 NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2 NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2 Friday, October 2nd NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3 NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3 NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3 NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3

DIVISION SERIES Best-of-Five (Italics below indicate If Necessary) ALDS presented by Utz in San Diego and Los Angeles; NLDS presented by Doosan in Arlington and Houston Date Round Game Site (Matchup) Network Monday, October 5th AL Division Series A Game 1 San Diego, (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners) TBS AL Division Series B Game 1 Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) TBS Tuesday, October 6th AL Division Series A Game 2 San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners) TBS AL Division Series B Game 2 Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) TBS NL Division Series A Game 1 Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners) FS1 or MLBN NL Division Series B Game 1 Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) FS1 or MLBN Wednesday, October 7th AL Division Series A Game 3 San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners) TBS AL Division Series B Game 3 Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) TBS NL Division Series A Game 2 Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners) FS1 or MLBN NL Division Series B Game 2 Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) FS1 or MLBN Thursday, October 8th AL Division Series A Game 4 San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners) TBS AL Division Series B Game 4 Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) TBS NL Division Series A Game 3 Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners) FS1 or MLBN NL Division Series B Game 3 Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) FS1 or MLBN Friday, October 9th AL Division Series A Game 5 San Diego, (1/8 vs 4/5 winners) TBS AL Division Series B Game 5 Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) TBS NL Division Series A Game 4 Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners) FS1 NL Division Series B Game 4 Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) FS1 Saturday, October 10th NL Division Series A Game 5 Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners) FS1 NL Division Series B Game 5 Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners) FS1 LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES Best-of-Seven (Italics below indicate If Necessary) ALCS presented by GEICO in San Diego; NLCS presented by Camping World in Arlington Date Round Game Site (Matchup) Network Sunday, October 11th ALCS Game 1 San Diego TBS Monday, October 12th ALCS Game 2 San Diego TBS NLCS Game 1 Arlington FOX or FS1 Tuesday, October 13th ALCS Game 3 San Diego TBS NLCS Game 2 Arlington FOX or FS1 Wednesday, October 14th ALCS Game 4 San Diego TBS NLCS Game 3 Arlington FOX or FS1 Thursday, October 15th ALCS Game 5 <

…