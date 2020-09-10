The Mets Pull Out Improbable Win Over Orioles

📸 Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — Just when it look like the New York Mets 2020 season was on the brink of extinction, the “Amazins’” pulled their September 9 game out of the jaws of defeat to give renewed life to their 2020 season.

The improbable turnaround came after 2019 rookie sensation Pete Alonso sent a ball sailing over the wall in the bottom of the eighth inning to give The Mets a 7-6 lead heading into the ninth inning. And in a reversal of form from 2019 and earlier this season, Edwin Díaz, who was wearing No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente on Roberto Clemente night in MLB, made the lead hold up for what seemed to be a improbable victory earlier in the evening.



The Baltimore Orioles started out quickly against the Mets and had already scored two runs against Mets starter Rick Porcello before the Mets came to bat in the bottom of the first inning. By the end of the 3rd inning the Mets already trailed The Orioles 5-1 and things looked mighty dim. However, little by little the Mets chipped away at the Orioles lead.

In the fourth inning hot hitting Jeff McNeil clubbed his 4th home run in 4 days to narrow the lead to 5-3, and you could sense that the Mets were not ready to give up.



After the Orioles scored their sixth run in the top of the fifth inning, Michael Conforto and the Mets kept pace when he hit a solo homer to make the score 6-4. After a couple of more Mets hits Robinson Canó singled sharply to bring the score to 6-5.



In the sixth inning with the Orioles holding on to a slim 6-5 lead, the Birds loaded the bases with Rio Ruiz at bat. Ruiz sent the ball sailing to the right field corner with Michael Conforto in hot pursuit. With his back towards home plate Conforto extended his right arm and made an amazing catch saving three runs and possibly the Mets 2020 season.

In the bottom of the sixth inning rookie sensation Andres Gimenez, who has earned a reputation as a very slick fielder, showed that he can swing the bat as well as he tied the game with an opposite field home run.

In the 8th inning Jeurys Familia came into the game and after 2 quick outs Familia allowed a walk then a single before recording the 3rd out. In the bottom of the 8th Pete Alonso lead off the inning and in dramatic style the 2019 rookie of the year sent the ball sailing over the left field wall to give the Mets a 7-6 lead. From an early deficit the Mets had finally overtaken the Orioles.

The ninth started with Edwin Díaz on the mound. The first batter he faced, Hanser Alberto, lead off the inning with a hit. Sighs of “Oh no, not again” could be heard coming out of the cardboard fan cutouts. The next batter scorched a ball towards 2nd but Luis Guilorme, who had just been inserted for defensive purposes, made an amazing grab and from his knees threw out the runner at first. Diaz then settled in and retired the next 2 batters to register a save and a well fought come from behind victory for the NY Mets.

The Mets now embark on a road trip before returning to Citi Field for the last home stand of the season. If the “Amazins’” can keep up their never say die attitude, they just may earn a berth in the upcoming 2020 playoffs.

📸 Photos by George Napolitano 📸