On The Passing Of Lou Brock

Latino Sports expresses our condolences to the Brock family on the passing of legendary player, Lou Brock.

COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement yesterday evening regarding the passing of Hall of Famer Lou Brock at the age of 81:

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my condolences to the family and friends of Hall of Famer Lou Brock, as well as the loyal fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. Lou was among the game’s most exciting players, becoming the 14th player in history to reach 3,000 hits and holding Baseball’s all-time record for stolen bases in a season and career for many years. He was known for his dominant performances in his three career World Series. Lou was an outstanding representative of our National Pastime and he will be deeply missed.”