Ugas Seeks Elusive Title Sunday On FOX/PBC Fight NIght

New York: Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter, Manny Pacquiao, Danny Garcia, Eroll Spence Jr, and possibly Keith Thurman. They are all a part of the welterweight division.

There are more upcoming and potential fighters in the division, mostly under the PBC banner.

And there is Yordenis Ugas, the Cuban. He opposes hard-hitting Abel Ramos for the vacant WBA Welterweight Championship that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes, Sunday, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The broadcast also features undefeated prospect Jesus Ramos facing fellow unbeaten Esteban García in an eight-round super lightweight co-main event. Plus, rising prospect Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez takes on Dakota Linger in an eight-round super lightweight special bonus feature.

For the PBC and FOX Sports, the welterweight division has proved to be successful in the ratings. A Sunday broadcast is rare for a boxing broadcast and also taking place at the height of Labor Day weekend.

All of that does not matter to Ugas. He is fighting for a title. It is his time to make a statement and be a part of this welterweight title picture that has those top fighters in the game.

He also offers a unique style. Ugas can punch and can use the ring to his advantage along with his style and reach. Ramos, though, presents that tough challenge for Ugas and his quest. He can punch and go with the flow.

“I’m happy, anxious and excited, all in a good way, because I’m just so ready to fulfill this dream I’ve had since I started boxing, to win a world title,” Ugas commented this week.

He said about Ramos, “I know Ramos will be competitive and give his best, but I’m ready to give the best of myself and reach my dream.”

At 34-years of age, Ugas is hoping to become the first welterweight champion from Cuba.

“I don’t feel any pressure about being the first Cuban welterweight champion in 45 years,” he said. “To me, fighting for Cuba is a big motivation. I’ve fought since I was ten-years-old and overcame everything. Right now, I just want to make my country proud. I want to show my best effort on Sunday night.”

He has that opportunity. He refers to a split decision loss last year against Porter.

“The biggest lesson I learned from the Shawn Porter fight is that I can’t get overconfident,” Ugas said. “I thought I had it in the bag, and it really wasn’t that way. I have to always be attacking. I can never assume anything, no matter how the fight might look at the moment.”

Sunday night, Ugas has the opportunity. Pick: Ugas via unanimous decision.

Sunday night, Ugas has the opportunity. Pick: Ugas via unanimous decision.

