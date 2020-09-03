YANKEES-RAYS DISCIPLINE ANNOUNCED

Members of the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays have been disciplined as a result of incidents that occurred during and following the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium. Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations, made the announcement.

has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area of Mike Brosseau of the Rays in the top of the ninth inning. Chapman has previously been disciplined in his career for intentional throwing at the head area. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of Chapman’s action.

has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of Chapman’s action. Rays manager Kevin Cash has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his ejection and his postgame comments.

The suspensions of Boone and Cash will be served tonight, when these two Clubs are to continue their series at Yankee Stadium. Unless appealed, the suspension of Chapman will begin tonight. If Chapman elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.