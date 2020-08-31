REDS-CUBS DISCIPLINE ANNOUNCED

MLB Press Statement:

Members of the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs have been disciplined as a result of incidents that occurred in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Great American Ball Park. Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations, made the announcement.

Reds manager David Bell has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for the actions of his Club during the benches-clearing incident and excessive arguing during the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cubs coach Mike Borzello has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for excessive arguing, using inappropriate language, and failing to leave the dugout.

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for leaving the bench, contributing to the incitement of the fourth inning incident, and excessive arguing.

In addition, Reds first baseman Joey Votto has received an undisclosed fine for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement of the fourth inning incident.

The suspension of Bell will be served tonight, when the Reds are to host St. Louis. Unless appealed, the suspension of Winker will be served tonight. If Winker elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

The suspension of Borzello will be served tomorrow night, when the Cubs are to play at Pittsburgh.