MARINERS-ATHLETICS SERIES POSTPONED THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Oakland Athletics’ organization, the scheduled games between the A’s and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.
