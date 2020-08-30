TODAY’S ASTROS-A’S GAME POSTPONED

Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics’ organization, today’s scheduled game between the A’s and the host Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.
Recent Articles
