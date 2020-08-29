Kaepernick Sent Note Of Appreciation To Lebron

Bronx, NY: As more and more professional athletes are stepping out of their comfort zones to express their support to the many communities across the country that have been protesting the number of police shootings of unarmed African-American men, Colin Kaepernick, the modern day poster athlete for social justice sent a note to Lebron James.

The note read, “Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true,” Kaepernick wrote to James.”

