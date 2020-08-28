Kudos To Mets & Marlins For Sending A Powerful Message

Bronx, NY: The New York Mets might have a losing record in this shortened Pandemic season, but yesterday New York’s second baseball team won a major victory in the morality of New York sports teams. The Mets and the Marlins joined other sports teams in making a statement against the the horrendous police brutality cases and ongoing violence against people of color and in support of Black Live Matter. Led onto the field by Dominic Smith, the Mets and the Marlins held a 42-second moment of silence, then both teams walked off and did not play Thursday’s finale, they then placed a Black Lives Matter shirt at home plate.
Yankee and Mets fans are always debating on who’s the better team? Who won more championships, who had better players, etc.? One argument we can all now agree with is that the Mets are definitely on a higher moral ground and all New York baseball fans can appreciate their action yesterday.
