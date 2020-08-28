BASEBALL COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement yesterday:

“Over the past two days, players on a number of Clubs have decided not to play games. I have said both publicly and privately that I respect those decisions and support the need to address social injustice. I have not attempted in any way to prevent players from expressing themselves by not playing, nor have I suggested any alternative form of protest to any Club personnel or any player. Any suggestion to the contrary is wrong.”