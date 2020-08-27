DeGrom Sensational In Start Against Marlins

📸 Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — After losing both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday to their arch rivals the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets were confident that things would try around with their ace Jacob deGrom scheduled to pitch on Wednesday. And Jacob deGrom didn’t disappoint. The Mets ace was simply sensational. DeGrom struck out the first batter he faced, Joe Berti, with a 100-mph fastball, and it was clear sailing after that.

In all deGrom struck out 14 batters tying his career high, while giving up two hits and one run. You could almost hear a sight from the Mets cardboard cutout fans when manager Luis Rojas took deGrom out of the game to start the eighth inning with the Mets leading by a score of 4-1.

With only six outs to go, Rojas was confident that his middle relief would make the score stand up. But unfortunately deGrom’s exploits became overshadowed by what was to come.

First out the pen was Justin Wilson. Seeing deGrom out of the game, the Marlins must have started to salivate. In rapid succession they managed three hits off of Wilson, one more than they had of deGrom in his seven innings of work. With the bases loaded Rojas brought in Edwin Díaz. Certainly if there had been fans in Citi Field instead of cardboard cutouts, they would have gone berserk seeing Rojas come into the game with the bases loaded. But Diaz surprised all who weren’t there by striking out pinch hitter Jesús Sánchez on three straight pitches.

The next batter, however, Jesús Aguilar lined a single of off J.D Davis’ glove to bring in a run. This was followed by a walk to Corey Dickerson which brought home another run. Then with the count of 2-1 on Brian Anderson, Manager Rojas along with the trainer came to the mound to visit Díaz. After a little discussion, Rojas took Díaz out of the game and brought in Brad Brach to finish the count, but Brach delivered two balls high and outside walking home the tying run. Fortunately, the next batter Lewin Díaz flew out to end the inning. With this mess Jacob deGrom’s feel good game had come to a close with the consecutive Cy Young winner assured of yet another non decision.

Fortunately for the Mets hot hitting Robinson Canó led off the bottom of the 8th with a hit. Canó was replaced on the base pads by Billy Hamilton, and the fleet of foot Hamilton was easily able to race home on Wilson Ramos’ base hit to right field to take the lead by a score of 5 to 4.

In the ninth inning Brach held the Marlins to a hit and managed to keep them from scoring to preserve the 5-4 win.

Besides the exploits of deGrom, Canó had a good game going 3-for-4 with a double while Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo both contributed with a home run in the 5-4 victory for the New York Mets.

The Mets will play another game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, August 27, and then have five games in three days against the cross town rival New York Yankees with double headers on Friday and Sunday which could be quite a telling sign on where the Mets will finish in this abbreviated season.