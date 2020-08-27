Awesome Action By Athletes Against Police Killings

South Bronx, NY: Four years ago a very brave and committed young black quarterback for the San Francisco 49rs did something out of the ordinary. He took a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest the abusive killing of African-Americans at the hands of the police. That quarterback was Colin Kaepernick. He paid a heavy price for taking that very controversial position. He was ridiculed, verbally attacked and blacklisted to never play again.

Yesterday, players, teams and leagues in the sports world took more than a knee by refusing to play. Kenny Smith a former NBA player and sports commentator for TNT walked off the live broadcast of Inside the NBA, stating he could not in good conscious do the show that he had to support his fellow players.

There were more knee’s being taken as the entire Milwaukee Bucks basketball team refused to play the Orlando Magic in protest to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Mr. Blake was shot seven times in the back in front of his three children as he was trying to enter his car. The Magic refused to take the forfeit win and thus force another future game. The Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s also refused to play. The WNBA also cancelled three games and some soccer games were also cancelled.

Latino Sports stands behind these amazing athletes who have stood up to fight for the community they perform for and help bring the necessary change needed to a country in turmoil. As one of the athletes stated, “How can we play when we are concerned with what is happening outside.”

Kudos also go out to Lebron James who has been very active in meetings with players from both the Lakers and Clippers threatening to stop playing unless there are some radical resolutions with the owners.

Kaepernick lost income in not being able to play out the remainder of his career, but his actions lead to today where a lot more income will be lost from the corporate sector if players refuse to play. Congrats to all those responsible in the NBA, WNBA, and MLB for their courageous and necessary action.