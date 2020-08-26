You Asked I Say: Welterweight Division Is Champ Of Boxing

Credit: TGB Promotions

New York: “I am still here and not going anywhere,” said Shawn Porter Saturday after a dominant decision win over previously undefeated Sebastian Formella in an IBF title eliminator.

And it is obvious the welterweight division is strong and the champ of boxing. Porter is in line for a third title in the division and awaiting the outcome of Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. that will be a Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view showdown in November.

And there is the eight division champion Manny Pacquiao. Terence Crawford, though, not as active as he should is another title holder and considered by many as top pound-for pound. Keith Thurman, still in the mix with his inactivity.

Crawford, according to ESPN, is in discussion to face former IBF welterweight title holder Kell Brook. That fight could take place November 14 as stated by Top Rank and Bob Arum

Yordenis Ugas? He’s in that mix. A week from Saturday the hard punching Cuban gets his opportunity against Abel Ramos for the WBA welterweight title on a PBC broadcast on Fox.

Yes, you can debate there are the heavyweights, talented fighters at light heavyweight, junior welter, and lightweight. And there are the major fights for titles this year in those weight classes as boxing continues to recover during a global pandemic.

But, as Porter said, he is still here. The same can be said for the others with a lot of stake in the next few months.

“There’s no telling what they’ll see from me in a rematch,” added Porter about Spence or Garcia.. “I think both guys can also make adjustments. That’s what makes rematches so great, the fans have seen what both of you can do and they want to see who will make the right adjustments. I definitely think that I will be a little different against either guy.”

A fight to look forward to that could determine more as to where this division is headed when it comes to the major champions that hold titles. But that fight would not be that make or break type of outcome. The way boxing is constructed there are always rematches.

In other words, Garcia and Spence could fight again, or set up a trilogy that promoters always look forward to. Perhaps, in due time, the top fights at 147 and other divisions will see fans in venues that allows for promoters to increase the purses that are a significant part of the revenue stream.

Back to the debate. Garcia, because of his inactivity, should be ranked higher than 8th as most boxing experts have it. The fight with Spence is crucial even before there is talk of a rematch. And, all eyes will be on Spence. His first fight back after defeating Porter for the WBC title and recovered from an almost fatal car accident.

Mikey Garcia? Jessie Vargas? Also names that are in this mix, though either could move up or down in weight and test others.

Othe viable and upcoming names that make 147 a division to keep your eye on as determined by the major sanctioning organizations (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO)

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

vergil Ortiz Jr.

Josesito Lopez

Sergey Lipinets

Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Ray Robinson

Alexis Rocha

Thomas Dulorme

Not many that have received the deserved exposure but all viable down the line in this mix at welterweight. Robinson needs a string of wins to crack the top 10 and has that ability.

Joselito Lopez, recovered with a win after a majority decision loss to Keith Thurman at the Barclays Center last year. Dulorme, of the Dominican Republic recently sustained a loss to Jamal James on Fox. The win propelled James in the picture.

Again, the debate will continue. The boxing world anticipates Spence-Garcia and a meeting with Porter. It’s all good and healthy at 147.

