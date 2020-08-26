Connect with us

Baseball

Tonight’s Brewers-Reds, Padres-Mariners and Giants-Dodgers Games Postponed

Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight following the postponements of scheduled games in Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco: “Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Recent Articles

More in Baseball