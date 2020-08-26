Tonight’s Brewers-Reds, Padres-Mariners and Giants-Dodgers Games Postponed

Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight following the postponements of scheduled games in Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco: “Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”
