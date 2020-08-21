Connect with us

Baseball

REMAINDER OF METS-YANKEES SERIES POSTPONED

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd have been postponed.  Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

