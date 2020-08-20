TONY REAGINS NAMED CHIEF BASEBALL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Lft to riht: Tony Reagins, teacher & principal from PS 5, Julio Pabón, Pres Latino Sports (Photo Latino Sports)

Latino Sports would like to congratulate our friend, Tony Reagins on his promotion.. Tony worked with us when we asked him to bring MLB’s Play Ball program to two of our South Bronx adopted schools. We had over 300 children participate in this memorable experience for those elementary school children in the poorest district in the country. Over 20% lived in homeless shelter

Reagins To Build On Successful Efforts of Increasing Youth Participation in Baseball & Softball As Well As Development of Amateur Players from Diverse Backgrounds

Since 2015, Millions of Youth Have Engaged in MLB-Led

Baseball & Softball Development Events in U.S. and Around the World

Major League Baseball today announced the promotion of Tony Reagins to Chief Baseball Development Officer. Reagins will continue to oversee the growth of youth and amateur levels of baseball and softball, both domestically and internationally, as well as the streamlining of amateur scouting around the world and operations of the Arizona Fall League. Reagins, whose role began in March 2015 as Senior Vice President of the first-ever Youth Programs department in the Commissioner’s Office, will report directly to Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. Since 2015, millions of youth have participated in Baseball and Softball Development events led by Reagins.

“Our entire sport has benefited from the dedication and accomplishments by Tony and his team,” said Commissioner Manfred. “We are grateful to have Tony’s strong leadership in this important area as we look to bring baseball and softball to children and communities throughout the world. Tony’s department, which is comprised of a diverse mix of professionals based on experience and personal backgrounds, will continue to play a crucial role for our industry with their invaluable work in the youth and amateur levels of our sports.”

In January 2020, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) announced their Topline Participation Report for 2019 for individual and team sports played in the United States. For the fourth consecutive year, baseball and softball combined to rank as the most participated team sports in the United States in 2019 with 25.1 million participants . Overall, Baseball has grown 20% in participation since 2014, which is the year prior to the launch of ‘PLAY BALL.’ This growth more than doubles the percentage of the second closest sport (basketball at +8%). In that same timeframe, baseball has added 2.65 million new participants while casual participation (playing 12 times or less in a given year) has increased by 55%.

Reagins’ department will continue to emphasize and innovate on its U.S.-based model of strengthening participation levels of baseball and softball, both at the grassroots and the development stages. Among various responsibilities led by Reagins, below are some of the key efforts by his Baseball & Softball Development department:

v Grassroots Participation – Continued growth of the “PLAY BALL” initiative (www.PlayBall.org), which launched in June 2015, includes multilateral partnerships with USA Baseball, USA Softball, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Little League International, and features youth engagement events held in the United States (all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico) and throughout the world. Initiative also includes widespread offerings to young people, including the in-school Fun At Bat program and the Pitch Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby skills competitions.

v Diversity-Focused Programs – Reagins has led the proliferation of diversity-focused programs geared toward the development and advancement of baseball and softball student-athletes. These initiatives include amateur development camps with USA Baseball & USA Softball, such as the Hank Aaron Invitational (which is operated jointly with the Major League Baseball Players Association), DREAM Series, Breakthrough Series (which is inclusive of boys baseball, girls baseball, and softball), and the Elite Development Invitational (which is inclusive of girls baseball and softball). Additional efforts include the continued growth of the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, which is located throughout the United States, South America, Canada, Europe and Africa. Former Major League Manager Jerry Manuel will continue to serve as a consultant for Reagins in the areas of the amateur baseball development programs.

o NOTE: 94-96% of alumni in the Hank Aaron Invitational, DREAM Series and Breakthrough Series who have graduated high school are playing (or have played) at the collegiate or professional levels.

o NOTE: Since 2016, participation in the in the RBI program has increased by nearly 160%.

v Youth Facility Management – This area includes operations and management of the MLB Youth Academies in Compton (California) and New Orleans (Louisiana) as well as connectivity to all facilities within the MLB Youth Academy network (Bronx, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Gurabo P.R., Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C.). Most recently, MLB announced the operational responsibility of the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., which is the former Historic Dodgertown site once occupied by baseball legends such as Robinson, Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe (among many others). The Jackie Robinson Training Complex serves as a hub for many youth- and amateur-focused programming, such as the RBI World Series, Hank Aaron Invitational, Breakthrough Series, Elite Development Invitational, and others.

v Softball Growth – As part of the burgeoning partnership with USA Softball, MLB will continue to be the presenting sponsor of the “Stand Beside Her” training tour for the Women’s National Softball Team representing the United States in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games taking place in 2021. Once safe to resume, the team will train at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex. Additionally, softball legends and Olympians Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley will continue to serve as Youth Softball Ambassadors for the Commissioner’s Office.

v ID Tour & Girls Baseball Programming – In 2020, MLB launched a new baseball development evaluation initiative to identify high school-aged baseball players for placement in more advanced development programs operated jointly by MLB and USA Baseball. This new initiative specifically targets young athletes from inner-city/diverse/underserved communities (MLB Tour) or female baseball players within larger city areas (MLB Grit). Since 2017, MLB has expanded its overall girls baseball efforts, including the Girls Baseball Elite Development Invitational, Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series, and the Trailblazer Series.

v College Baseball Tournaments – In celebration of College Baseball’s Opening Weekend each year, MLB hosts two collegiate baseball tournaments featuring teams participating in two separate events – the Andre Dawson Classic and MLB4. The Andre Dawson Classic is an effort to highlight baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while the MLB4 tournament features some of the top-ranked programs in the nation.

v Showcase Platforms for Prospects – Reagins will continue to oversee showcase platforms for organizational prospects through the Arizona Fall League and SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game as well as amateur players through States Play and the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League.

v International Development – Since 2016, the MLB College Showcase Tour has produced nearly 80 players from 15 countries who have continued on to play at the professional or collegiate level in the United States. These countries include: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Curaçao, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, and Uganda. MLB has also operated Elite Development programs in Brazil, Curaçao and Puerto Rico, resulting in more than 85 draft picks and international free agent signings since 2017. Additionally, since 2014, Major League Baseball and graduates of 26 MLB Coaching Development Programs have conducted 2,846 youth baseball clinics reaching 108,970 children across 29 countries.

Prior to joining the Commissioner’s Office, Reagins held several key roles with the Los Angeles Angels. His unique career path began with a marketing/advertising sales and baseball operations internship with the Angels before transitioning full-time to the baseball side. He served as the team’s Director of Player Development and then became the fifth African-American General Manager in baseball history. As General Manager of the Angels, Reagins amassed a record of 363-285 (.560), averaging nearly 91 wins per season. His highlights included the Club’s consecutive American League West crowns in 2008-09 and its first 100-win season in franchise history in ’08, which resulted in Reagins being named the Rube Foster American League Executive of the Year. Reagins is a native of Indio, California and graduated from California State University, Fullerton in 1991.