TONIGHT’S METS-MARLINS GAME POSTPONED

Scheduled Game Between Mets-Yankees on Friday at Citi Field Also Postponed

Following two positive tests for COVID-19 in the New York Mets’ organization, tonight’s game between the Mets and Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, as well as tomorrow’s scheduled contest between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field, have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.