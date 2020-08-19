Column: Unwritten Rules Need To Be Amended

📸 Photo Credit: San Diego Padres Twitter

The unwritten rules for major league baseball players are just that, unwritten. If they are not written down, they don’t exist. The other day, when San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch in the eighth inning with a 10-3 lead, it made the score 14-3. The Texas Rangers players and manager voiced their displeasure about Tatis not adhering to the unwritten rule of not swinging at a 3-0 pitch with a big lead late in the game. OH Boo Hoo Hoo, let me get a tractor trailer of tissues for the Texas Rangers. How about getting your pitcher to throw a better pitch.

What’s next, everyone gets a trophy? No yelling from the fans or dugout when the pitcher is in his windup? Mommy bring me my water? That’s what they do in Little League. There is a reason why they call it the Major Leagues.

I’m not saying there are some things that players try to not do to show up an opponent. That is out of respect. Bat flips and fist pumps are fun for the fans but trust me, those are the kind of things that will land you flat on your back from a veteran pitcher. That is because unwritten rule 6, section B-3 states that “Showing up a pitcher, team or home team crowd, will be in violation of said rule. Penalty will be chin music in following at bat. Not to be extended beyond that next at bat against said team.”

So now I have given you two different thoughts on this “unwritten rule” thing. Now what? I do believe players have to respect each other and tip their cap to someone who just either struck you out or hit a bomb off of you. But when a pitcher gets mad at a hitter for taking him downtown, in any situation, he should be mad at himself for not making a better pitch. And the strike out victim needs to maybe do a better job with his pitch selection.

This kid Tatis is the hottest young hitter in baseball today. I think the Rangers were just trying to mess with his head. And what’s with his manager Jayce Tingler? How about having your players back and talk to him later in your office instead of embarrassing him in the press? Talk about violating an unwritten rule.

By the way, who say’s a seven run lead in the eight inning is safe today? Those juiced up baseballs are flying out of stadiums like toupees in a hurricane. HOF great Johnny Bench tweeted this to Tatis: “So you take a pitch…now you’re 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch…3-2. Now you’re ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat.”

I can never figure out why so many of today’s players appear to be sensitive to these things. As long as teams put blame on things like this for a poor effort that day, they will be losers to me at more than just a ballgame.

Looks like the unwritten rules committee needs to call a meeting to address this travesty. One that threatens to cause players to seek therapy for their fractured egos.