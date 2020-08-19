Glebar Torres Happy To Receive His LatinoMVP Award

Gleyber was very happy to receive this art piece by James Fiorentino. (Photo NY Yankees)

South Bronx, NY: Yesterday we were informed by the New York Yankees media director, Jason Zillo that Gleyber Torres received his 2019 American League LatinoMVP awards. Gleyber is the first of the eight 2019 LatinoMVP recipients to have received his award. Its no coincidence Gleyber was the first to receive his awards especially since Yankee stadium is a few blocks from our office.

This is the first time in thirty years of giving the awards that we have to give them remotely. For the last thirty years we have always given the awards in person. We have usually organized an awards luncheon, other times we have collaborated with the team to give the award in a pre-game ceremony. Other times we have informally met up with the player where we conduct an interview and give the award.

Gleyber was quite impressed with the awards. Our awards are not a trophy, or plaque. They are a one of a kind watercolor painting by renowned artist, James Fiorentino and a caricature by renowned illustrator, John Pennisi. “Many thanks to Latino Sports for the recognition and support. I will continue to work hard so that I have the opportunity to win another award in the future.”