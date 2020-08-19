Latino MVP Álvarez Season Comes To An Abrupt End

📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

2019 LatinoMVP American League Rookie Yordan Álvarez will undergo season-ending surgery, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old sophomore will have season-ending surgery to repair a tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee. Álvarez has flirted with IL stints since the beginning of the season. Álvarez was first placed on the 10-day IL on July 12 and was activated on August 14 before making a U-turn back onto the injured list.

The announcement came prior to the Astros matchup against the Colorado at Coors Field. Álvarez was able to squeeze eight at-bats on August 14 and 15th against the Seattle Mariners, claiming two hits, one home run and four RBI.

In 2020, Álvarez hit 27 home runs, 78 RBI and finalized his rookie campaign with a slash line of .313/.412/.655. All statistics that led him to unanimously claim the American League Rookie of the Year Award.