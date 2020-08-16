Free From Covid-19 But You Have To Work/Libre del Covid-19 pero hay que operar

We want to wish our friend and respected columnist a speedy recovery. We look forward to celebrating his 60th anniversary writing a daily sports column in October.

“If we did not get sick, how would we know the happiness of being good and healthy?” …

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Many ailments are suffered 24 hours a day, if one is forced to wait for such a simple operation, such as a lung that retains fluid, simply water.

Three times they have removed that, so now the doctors decided to operate, that is, something more curative, bigger. At Mount Sinaí Hospital, here in Miami, they will set a date themselves when coronavius ​​allows them, since the pandemic has them very busy. They tell me that soon.

Now I try to get them to let me write the column. But the doctors, all knowledgeable about baseball, all friends, are against it. Yesterday one of them advised me what I have heard thousands of times in recent weeks …:

“At your age you have to be patient, heed what you are advised”.

And during my childhood and adolescence, I heard millions of times …:

“You are not of an age to make decisions, but to listen to advice, to follow instructions.”

I wonder with my stupid and premature old face …: And at what age will I be able to decide for myself !?

Well, the truth is that I am not into writing daily. Where I think I print an A, sometimes I get W, or instead of M I press Ñ, and thus, a disaster throughout the typing.

Yesterday I wanted to write, “My mother” and what appeared was …: “Maña moñoña!”

This retention of fluid in a lung causes shortness of breath. You walk 20 or 30 meters and you feel drowned.

Why do I retain fluid? I do not know. They haven’t told me. What they decided was to do this operation as soon as possible.

In the last 13 months I have had an interesting collection of surgery activities …:

Two different procedures in the gastric routes, plus colon operation, operations on both eyes, three extractions of the lung fluid, 12 chemotherapy sessions, plus three tests for the coronavirus with negative results.

Of course, I have been to most of the hospitals in this largest Latin Quarter in the world. Now all the doctors, para-doctors, nurses and nurses, orderlies and annexes, greet me familiarly …: “How are you, Juan ?!”

For this looooong experience, I can assure you that in Miami we have the best medical service in every way. Imagine that even hospital food tastes good. The last time I was hospitalized, I gained 27 pounds.

I certainly don’t want to stop working. My life is getting up every day to find out how baseball and its conglomerate are doing. No, it’s not really work, it’s fun, I enjoy it.

Soon we will meet here again from Monday to Sunday. Very grateful for waiting.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “Sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————Español———————————

Le deseamos mucha salud y un pronto recuperación a nuestro colega

Libre del Covid-19 pero hay que operar

“Si no nos enfermáramos, ¿cómo sabríamos de la dicha de estar buenos y sanos?”…

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Muchos malestares se sufren 24 horas por día, si uno está obligado a esperar por operación tan sencilla, como la de un pulmón que retiene líquido, simplemente agua.

Tres veces me han extraído eso, por lo que ahora los médicos decidieron operar, o sea, algo más curativo, más grande. En el Mount Sinaí Hospital, aquí en Miami, ellos mismos fijarán fecha cuando coronavius se los permita, ya que la pandemia los tiene muy ocupados. Me dicen será que pronto.

Ahora trato de que me dejen escribir la columna. Pero los médicos, todos conocedores del beisbol, todos amigos, se oponen. Ayer me aconsejó uno de ellos lo que he oído millares de veces en las últimas semanas…:

“A tú edad tienes que ser paciente, hacer caso a lo que se te aconseja”.

Y durante mi infancia y mi adolescencia, oí millones de veces…:

“No estás en edad de tomar decisiones, sino de oír consejos, de seguir instrucciones”.

Me pregunto con mi cara de tonto y viejo prematuro…: ¡¿Y a cuál edad será que podré decidir por mí mismo!?

Bueeeeno, la verdad es que no estoy como para escirbirles diariamente. Donde creo imprimir una A, a veces me resulta W, o en vez de M pulso Ñ, y así, un desastre a lo largo del tecleado.

Ayer quise escribir, “Madre mía” y lo que apareció fue…: “¡Maña moñoña!”.

Esta retención de líquido en un pulmón produce falta de aire. Uno camina 20 ó 30 metros y se siente ahogado.

¿Por qué retengo líquido? No lo sé. No me lo han dicho. Lo que decidieron fue practicar esa operación en cuanto sea posible.

En los últimos 13 meses he tenido una interesante colección de actividades quirofanórianas…:

Dos diferentes procedimientos en lás vías gástricas, más operación del cólon, operaciones de los dos ojos, tres extracciones del líquido pulmonar, 12 sesiones de quimioterapia, más tres exámenes del coronavirus con resultados negativos.

Por supuesto, he estado en la mayoría de los hospitales de este barrio latino más grande del mundo. Ya todos los médicos, para-médicos, enfermeras y enfermeros, camilleros y anexos, me saludan familiarmete…: “¡¿Qué tal, Juan?!”.

Por esta laaaaarga experienia, puedo asegurarles que en Miami tenemos el mejor servicio médico en todo sentido. Imagínense que hasta la comida de los hospitales sabe bien. La última vez que estuve hospitalizado, aumenté de peso 27 libras.

Desde luego que no quiero dejar de trabajar. Mi vida es levantarme todos los días para averiguar cómo va el beisbol y su conglomerado. No, no es un trabajo en realidad, es una diversión, lo disfruto.

Pronto nos encontraremos aquí de nuevo de lunes a domingos. Muy agradecido por esperar.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5