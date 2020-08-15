Connect with us

TONIGHT’S AND TOMORROW’S REDS-PIRATES GAMES POSTPONED

Following a positive test for COVID-19 by a Cincinnati Reds player, tonight’s scheduled game, as well as tomorrow afternoon’s contest, between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park have been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process.  Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available.

