Following a positive test for COVID-19 by a Cincinnati Reds player, tonight’s scheduled game, as well as tomorrow afternoon’s contest, between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park have been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Recent Articles
- TONIGHT’S AND TOMORROW’S REDS-PIRATES GAMES POSTPONED August 15, 2020
- Remembering The Past Makes This Year Even Harder To Take August 14, 2020
- Two Down Six To Go – LatinoMVP Awards August 13, 2020
- Batting .400 Will This Be The Year? August 12, 2020
- Analyzing The Gary Sánchez Yankees Issue August 11, 2020
- FERNANDO TATIS JR., FRANKIE MONTAS NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET August 11, 2020
- CARDINALS-TIGERS DOUBLEHEADER POSTPONED August 11, 2020
- El Niño & Montas Earn MLB Player of the Week Awards August 10, 2020
- Players To Soon Receive Their LatinoMVP Awards August 9, 2020
- REMAINDER OF CARDINALS-CUBS SERIES POSTPONED August 8, 2020