REMAINDER OF CARDINALS-CUBS SERIES POSTPONED

The Office of the Commissioner has been informed that a St. Louis Cardinals staff member and two players tested positive from samples collected over the last two days. Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure that all infected Cardinal players and staff members have been identified, the games between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium today Saturday, August 8th and Sunday, August 9th have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available.
