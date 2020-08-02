Due to additional testing and monitoring of the St. Louis Cardinals’ players and staff members, the Sunday doubleheader between the host Milwaukee Brewers and the Cardinals at Miller Park has been postponed. The Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit from Tuesday-Thursday, including a Wednesday doubleheader. The Cardinals and Tigers will serve as the home Club for two games each at Comerica Park. The Brewers will play this week’s home-and-home series vs. the Chicago White Sox as scheduled.
Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates regarding its schedule.
Recent Articles
- Baseball Scouts, The Game Can Not Survive Without Them August 2, 2020
- TODAY’S BREWERS-CARDINALS DOUBLEHEADER POSTPONED August 2, 2020
- PHILLIES-BLUE JAYS WEEKEND SERIES POSTPONED August 1, 2020
- This column falls today on the disabled list/Esta columna cae hoy en la lista de los lesionados August 1, 2020
- Coppola: Better Than Nothing? July 31, 2020
- Christian Vázquez Hits Two Home Runs To Help Sox Defeat Mets at Citi Field July 31, 2020
- José Reyes Was All New York With The Mets July 30, 2020
- Rising Stars Shine Bright As They Notch First Hit Of Their Career July 30, 2020
- Marlins Games Postponed Through Sunday July 29, 2020
- Baseball & COVID-19 July 28, 2020