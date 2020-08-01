This column falls today on the disabled list/Esta columna cae hoy en la lista de los lesionados

We wish Juan Vene a full recovery and advise that he rest. As soon as he is ready we will continue to publish his column.

“Old age is many memories and few projects” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Today is NOT Post Day, by order of the breakdown. Thanks for accepting it.

There are two people whom, for my good health, I dare not contradict, my wife and the doctor.

It was the doctor who told me …: “You have to rest.”

To my regret, my pain, my anguish, this column will be on the disabled list for a few days. I promise to do my best so that my repair is prompt.

You know that “Juan Vene en la Pelota” has been written, since October 1960, for every day of the year, including Christmas, New Years, Carnivals, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, May Day, National Holidays and other dates of this folklore.

Conclusion…: Being skinny is worse than having surgery at 91 years of age. ”

“No date on the calendar when the desire meets.”

But you have to rest. The doctor ordered it and he, like my wife, never contradict him.

I hope to return.

ATTENTION.- I invite you to read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

Español

Esta columna cae hoy en la lista de los lesionados

Le deseamos a Juan Vene una recuperación completa y le aconsejamos que descanse. Tan pronto como esté listo, continuaremos publicando su columna.

“La vejez es muchos recuerdos y pocos proyectos”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Hoy NO es Día del Correo, por órdenes del desguebulamiento. Gracias por aceptarlo.

Hay dos personas a quienes, por mi buena salud, no me atrevo a contradecir, a mi esposa y al médico.

Fue el médico quien me dijo…: “Tienes que descansar”.

Para mi pesar, mi dolor, mi angustia, esta columna estará en la lista de los lesionados durante unos días. Prometo hacer todo lo posible porque mi reparación sea pronto.

Ya saben que “Juan Vene en la Pelota” se escribe, desde octubre de 1960, para todos los días del año, incluso Navidad, Año Nuevo, Carnavales, Jueves Santo, Viernes Santo, Primero de Mayo, Fiestas Patrias y otras fechas de este folklore.

Conclusión…: Estar desguebuleado es peor que operarse a los 91 años de edad”.

“Ni fecha en el calendario cuando las ganas se juntan”.

Pero hay que descansar. Lo ordenó el médico y a él, igual que a mi esposa, jamás le contradigo.

Espero poder volver.

ATENCIÓN.- Te invito a leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5