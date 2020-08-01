Out of an abundance of caution, the Philadelphia Phillies’ three-game weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays, scheduled for Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd at Citizens Bank Park, has been postponed.
Major League Baseball will coordinate with health experts and the Major League Baseball Players Association in planning for the Phillies’ resumption of play, and will provide further scheduling updates as necessary.
Recent Articles
- PHILLIES-BLUE JAYS WEEKEND SERIES POSTPONED August 1, 2020
- This column falls today on the disabled list/Esta columna cae hoy en la lista de los lesionados August 1, 2020
- Coppola: Better Than Nothing? July 31, 2020
- Christian Vázquez Hits Two Home Runs To Help Sox Defeat Mets at Citi Field July 31, 2020
- José Reyes Was All New York With The Mets July 30, 2020
- Rising Stars Shine Bright As They Notch First Hit Of Their Career July 30, 2020
- Marlins Games Postponed Through Sunday July 29, 2020
- Baseball & COVID-19 July 28, 2020
- The Best Without Parameter/Los mejores sin parámetro July 28, 2020
- Boomstick Earns American League Player of the Week Award July 27, 2020