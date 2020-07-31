Christian Vázquez Hits Two Home Runs To Help Sox Defeat Mets at Citi Field

📸 Photo Credit: George Napolitano/ Latino Sports

NEW YORK — After winning the first two games road games against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Mets and Red Sox returned to Citi Field in Queens to continue their series.

This time, however, the Red Sox turned the tables on the Mets winning both games at Citi Field. The Red Sox won Wednesday’s game by a score of 6-5 and in Thursday’s game. Red Sox catcher Christian Vásquez helped his team to defeat the Mets by blasting two home runs on way to a 4-2 win over the Mets.

Thus far, Vázquez has become the fire that refuses to be distinguished at the plate, the Bayamon native slashed .421/.450/1.555 in the five games of the 2020 season.

Mets starter Steven Matz didn’t fare as well in his second start of the abbreviated season as he did in his first start giving up three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings before being replaced by Drew Smith.



On this night the Mets potent lineup failed to do anything against Red Sox starter Martin Pérez and his successors — though they had their chance in the eighth inning with runners on first and third with Michael Conforto at the plate. The next batter Yoenis Céspedes walked loading the bases, but rookie Andrés Giménez grounded out to end the inning and the Mets threat.



In the ninth inning 2018 LatinoMVP recipient Edwin Díaz was brought into the game and in 1/3 of an inning gave up two walks, a hit and a hit batsman with the bases filled to score an insurance run which conceivably sealed the Mets fate.

In the bottom of the ninth the Mets got a runner to first, and with the tying run at the plate Pete Alonzo struck out to end the game.



The Mets now embark on a road trip to play the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals, before returning home on Friday August 7th to face what’s left of the Miami Marlins after their Coronavirus scare.