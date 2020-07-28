The Best Without Parameter/Los mejores sin parámetro

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Did you inform me where you write from? Thank you very much.

Rúber J. Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks…: “How many major league pitchers have won 30 or more games in one season?”.

Amigo Rubo …: 147 have been the winners of 30 or more games. The first was Old Hoss Redbourn, who with the 1884 Providence Grays, when he was 29 years old, won 60 games, lost 12, with a 1.38 ERA and 57 full games. The last to do so was Denny McLain, in 1968, with the Detroit Tigers, at age 24, 31-6, 1.96, 28 complete games.

Alfredo Chaín, from Guadalajara, reports…: “As a health measure and at the suggestion of a prestigious internist doctor from the town, all professional MLB players should wear short hair and shave their beards and mustaches. It is essential for hygiene in a team and also for everyone who lives with them for so many hours. Rob Manfred, you should seriously consider the suggestion. ”

Friend Al …: That is logical, healthy. But it is also impossible. The Players Association would object, because that would be interfering with the private lives of its associates. And they rule.

Manuel Gutiérrez, from Maracaibo, asks…: “The comparisons seem complicated to me, but what would be a parameter to choose the best players ever?”.

Friend Manolo …: There are no complications, nor does it take the parameter to mention Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Roberto Clemente, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Alex Rodríguez, Nolan Ryan, Johnny Bench, Grover Cléveland Alexánder, Martín Dihigo, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Sandy Koufax, Randy Johnson, Walter Johnson, Rogers Hornsby, Luis Aparicio, Lou Gehrig, Roberto Alomar, Greg Madux, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Satchel Paige , Iván Rodríguez, Honus Wagner … And now you keep adding names without parameters, because many are missing.

Jesús G. Castillo A. de Barquisimeto asks…: “Why doesn’t Willie Keeler, who reached 44 and was the oldest MLB until 56 by Joe DiMaggio, appear in his column about the longest chains of games connecting hits? ? ”.

Chuchú Friend…: My information was only about active franchise hitters. Keeler accomplished his feat with the National League Orioles in 1897, by the way he had hit a hit in the last game in 1896, so with the first 44 in 1897, there were 45 in a row. The current Orioles have been playing in Báltimore since 1954, they were the Carmelites of Saint Louis, and their mark is 30, by Eric Davis, in 1998.

———————————————–Español————————————————–

Los mejores sin parámetro

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. ¿Me informaste desde donde escribes?. Muchas gracias.

Rúber J. Luzardo S. de San Carlos del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos pitchers de Grandes Ligas han ganado 30 o más juegos en una temporada?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Han sido 147 los ganadores de 30 o más juegos. El primero fue Old Hoss Redbourn, quien con el Providence Grays de 1884, cuando estaba en sus 29 años de edad, ganó 60 veces, perdió 12, con efectividad de 1.38 y 57 juegos completos. El último que lo ha logrado ha sido Denny McLain, en 1968, con los Tigres de Detroit, a los 24 años, 31-6, 1.96, 28 completos.

Alfredo Chaín, de Guadalajara, informa…: “Como medida sanitaria y a sugerencia de un prestigiado médico internista de la localidad, todos los jugadores profesionales de la MLB, deberían usar cabello corto y rasurarse la barba y el bigote. Es fundamental para la higiene en un equipo y también de todos los que conviven tantas horas con ellos. Rob Manfred, debería considerar seriamente la sugerencia”.

Amigo Al…: Eso es lo lógico, lo saludable. Pero también es imposible. La Asociación de peloteros se opondría, porque eso sería interferir con la vida privada de sus asociados. Y ellos mandan.

Manuel Gutiérrez, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “Las comparaciones me parecen complicadas, pero, ¿cuál sería un parámetro para escoger a los mejores peloteros de siempre?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Ni hay complicaciones, ni hace falta el parámetro para mencionar a Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Roberto Clemente, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Alex Rodríguez, Nolan Ryan, Johnny Bench, Grover Cléveland Alexánder, Martín Dihigo, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Sandy Koufax, Randy Johnson, Walter Johnson, Rogers Hornsby, Luis Aparicio, Lou Gehrig, Roberto Alomar, Greg Madux, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Satchel Paige, Iván Rodríguez, Honus Wagner… Y ahora sigues tú agregando nombres sin parámetro, porque faltan muchos.

Jesús G. Castillo A. de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Por qué en su columna acerca de las cadenas más largas de juegos conectando hits no aparece Willie Keeler, quien llegó a 44 y era la mayor de MLB hasta los 56 de Joe DiMaggio?”.

Amigo Chuchú…: Mi información era solamente sobre bateadores de franquicias activas. Keeler alcanzó su hazaña con los Orioles de la Liga Nacional en 1897, por cierto que había conectado un hit en el último juego de 1896, por lo que con los primeros 44 de 1897, fueron 45 en fila. Los actuales Orioles juegan en Báltimore desde 1954, eran los Carmelitas de San Luis, y su marca es de 30, por Eric Davis, en 1998.

