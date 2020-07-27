The Letter from the Afterlife.- From Connie Mack to Juan Puello/La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Connie Mack para Juan Puello

Baseball is like mass. Many come, few understand “… Leo Durocher.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My beloved Juan …: You have on your premises what we old folks call “a hot potato.” Boiling is that potato.

I am referring to the Caribbean Series 2021, which should be in February in Mazatlán. I don’t think there will be championships this time in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico or Venezuela. It seems to me that they don’t have what.

As for Mexico, who knows?!. The latest news I have received here, say that Mexicans try but cannot. They would get good money from television playing without an audience. But the question is whether that would pay all the expenses.

You haven’t said anything. You have a very secretive Caribbean baseball commissioner.

Different from a few years ago when faced with any problem, you cried…: “Cuba will play in the Caribbean Series. Cuba is the solution. ” Cuba came, played, did not solve anything, rather complicated it more in every way. And you fought with the Cubans.

Then Panama and Colombia, maybe later Nicaragua. You want to include to play how many countries have professional baseball, in the short space of a week. What madness! … What a disaster!

Well, you never played, you never put on a uniform. I forgive you.

The last thing you said is …: “The Caribbean Series 2021 is not at greater risk.”

But you have no stage, since in Mazatlán there is a mess with political, economic and well-being interests, which keep it inactive.

The fact that a Caribbean Series is not played is not the death of your Confederation. This is a worldwide problem called coronavirus, invisible, treacherous, murderous and immune to any attack. So difficult.

You are like Rob Manfred, you do not understand, nor do you like baseball. That’s the problem.

The absence of the winter ball and the Caribbean Series would be an economic drama. But worse is Covid-19 inside one … I’m telling you.

29 years ago you are a commissioner, but nothing brilliant. They keep you because they managed you.

However, I must wish you the best of the best… Hugs… Connie.

RETAZOS.- ** Anthony Rizzo (Cubs) caught the attention of baseball, offering Orlando Arcia (Brewers), a hand sanitizer, immediately after connecting hit.- Rizzo says “in campaign for the defense of humanity” … ** The Texan, Nationals catcher, Tres Barrera, 25, was suspended, without pay, for 80 games. Tested positive for steroids. Look what he’s gotten into, Dehydrochlormethyl testosterone … ** Epidemiologist Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the person who threw the worst inaugural pitch ever. At Washington’s inauguration, his ball passed closer to the first-base dugout than to home plate. His explanation…: “I played as a shortstop. So I tried to shoot at first base ”…

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

————————————————Español————————————–

La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Connie Mack para Juan Puello

“El beisbol es como la misa. Muchos acuden, pocos entienden”… Leo Durocher.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Juan …: Tienes en tus predios lo que llamamos los viejos “una papa caliente”. Hirviendo está esa papa.

Me refiero a la Serie del Caribe 2021, que debe ser en febrero en Mazatlán. No creo que habrá campeonatos esta vez en Dominicana, Puerto Rico ni en Venezuela. Me parece que no tienen con qué.

En cuanto a México, ¡¿quién sabe?!. Las últimas noticias que he recibido en este más acá, dicen que los mexicanos tratan pero no pueden. Recibirían buen dinero de la televisión jugando sin público. Pero la pregunta es si eso pagaría todos los gastos.

Tú no has dicho nada. Eres un comisionado del beisbol del Caribe muy reservado.

Diferente al de hace unos años cuando ante cualquier problema, clamabas…: “Cuba jugará en la Serie del Caribe. Cuba es la solución”. Llegó Cuba, jugó, no resolvió nada, más bien lo complicó más en todo sentido. Y te pelaste con los cubanos.

Entonces Panamá y Colombia, quizá después Nicaragua. Quieres poner a jugar a cuanto país tenga beisbol profesional, en el reducido espacio de una semana. ¡Qué locura!… ¡Que desastre!

Bueno, tú nunca jugaste, jamás te pusiste un uniforme. Te perdono.

Lo último que has dicho es…: “La Serie del Caribe 2021 no está en mayor riesgo”.

Pero no tienes ni estadio, ya que en Mazatlán hay un embrollo con intereses políticos, económicos y de figureo, que lo mantienen inactivo.

Que no se juegue una Serie del Caribe no es la muerte de tu Confederación. Esto es un problema mundial llamado coronavirus, invisible, traicionero, asesino e inmune a cualquier ataque. Así de difícil.

Eres como Rob Manfred, no entiendes, ni quieres al beisbol. Ese es el problema.

La o usencia de la pelota de invierno y de la Serie del Caribe sería un drama económico. Pero peor es Covid-19 dentro de uno… Yo que te digo.

Hace 29 años eres comisionado, pero nada brillante. Te mantienen porque te manejan.

No obstante, debo desearte lo mejor de lo mejor… Abrazos… Connie.

RETAZOS.- ** Antonny Rizzo (Cachorros) llamó la atención del beisbol, al ofrecer a Orlando Arcia (Cerveceros), desinfectante para las manos, inmediatamente después de conectar hit.- Rizzo se dice “en campaña por la defensa de la humanidad”… ** El texano, catcher de los Nationals, Tres Barrera, de 25 años, fue suspendido, sin sueldo, durante 80 juegos. Dio positivo en un exámen de esterorides. Miren lo que se había metido, Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone … ** El epidemiólogo, Anthony Fauci, pasará la historia como autor del peor primer lanzamiento. En la inaugiración de Washington, su pelota pasó más cerca del dugout de primera base, que del home. Su explicación…: “Yo jugaba como shosrstop. Por eso intenté tirar a primera base”…

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com