Four Marlins Players Test Positive for Covid-19, Team Swims On With Win in Philly

NEW YORK — Four players on the Miami Marlins roster have tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN, the list includes José Ureña, Harold Ramirez, Garrett Cooper and Jorge Alfaro.

On Sunday, Ureña was scratched from starting in his first game of the 2020 season. Ureña was slated to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of the series, but was removed after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms — Robert Dugger stepped in and took the starting nod.

“We’re taking risks everyday,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said concerning how COVID-19 has affected his team. “You travel all the time. It started with the road trip. You’re traveling, you’re in planes, you’re in buses, you’re in different hotels. It’s the risk that we take. It’s fair to say that guys are concerned … We’re talking about health. We’re talking about these guys traveling back to their homes, to their families, to their kids. It’s the reason we want to be safe.”

After winning the first series of the year in Philadelphia, the team came to the conclusion to travel to Miami on Monday — the same day they are scheduled to play their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Mattingly discussed the likelihood of players — who tested positive for COVID-19 — staying behind in Philly to self-quarantine until further notice.

With all the concerns that lingered within the clubhouse, the Marlins went onto play Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. They played like a unified ballclub, snagging the last game of the series with an 11-6 win over the Phillies.

Seven-year veteran from Los Teques, Venezuela, Miguel Rojas stepped up to the plate and had himself a day, as he fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Despite, narrowly conquering a respected personal feat, Rojas was able to drive in four runs, while teammates Jesús Aguilar, Brian Anderson and Corey Dickerson went yard to maintain the run support to guide the Marlins to a 2-1 record.

“I got to give credit to what the Marlins did before the season start. I was facing one of the best pitchers in the league. I was facing Alcántara every five days, I was facing Pablo — really good stuff — I was facing Ureña, relievers in our team. I was able to stay ready and get a lot of at-bats.” Rojas said after a success day in the batter’s box. “When you start this way, it is not a secret. It’s just, you get hot and you have to try and and ride it out as long as you can, because baseball is a game of ups and downs. I’m just happy I was able to help the team win.”

If all is deemed safe for the Miami Marlins, they will continue the season and host the Orioles at Marlins Park at 7:10 EST. Pablo López has been named the home opener starter for the fish, while right-handed pitcher Asher Wojciechowski takes the mound for the birds.