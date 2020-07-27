Four Marlins Players Test Positive for Covid-19, Team Swims On With Win in Philly

NEW YORK — Four players on the Miami Marlins roster have tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN, the list includes José Ureña, Harold Ramirez, Garrett Cooper and Jorge Alfaro.
On Sunday, Ureña was scratched from starting in his first game of the 2020 season. Ureña was slated to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of the series, but was removed after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms — Robert Dugger stepped in and took the starting nod.
“We’re taking risks everyday,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said concerning how COVID-19 has affected his team. “You travel all the time. It started with the road trip. You’re traveling, you’re in planes, you’re in buses, you’re in different hotels. It’s the risk that we take. It’s fair to say that guys are concerned … We’re talking about health. We’re talking about these guys traveling back to their homes, to their families, to their kids. It’s the reason we want to be safe.”
After winning the first series of the year in Philadelphia, the team came to the conclusion to travel to Miami on Monday — the same day they are scheduled to play their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Mattingly discussed the likelihood of players — who tested positive for COVID-19 — staying behind in Philly to self-quarantine until further notice.
With all the concerns that lingered within the clubhouse, the Marlins went onto play Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. They played like a unified ballclub, snagging the last game of the series with an 11-6 win over the Phillies.
Seven-year veteran from Los Teques, Venezuela, Miguel Rojas stepped up to the plate and had himself a day, as he fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Despite, narrowly conquering a respected personal feat, Rojas was able to drive in four runs, while teammates Jesús Aguilar, Brian Anderson and Corey Dickerson went yard to maintain the run support to guide the Marlins to a 2-1 record.
“I got to give credit to what the Marlins did before the season start. I was facing one of the best pitchers in the league. I was facing Alcántara every five days, I was facing Pablo — really good stuff — I was facing Ureña, relievers in our team. I was able to stay ready and get a lot of at-bats.” Rojas said after a success day in the batter’s box. “When you start this way, it is not a secret. It’s just, you get hot and you have to try and and ride it out as long as you can, because baseball is a game of ups and downs. I’m just happy I was able to help the team win.”
MIGGY ROCKED.
Tie it up. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/tiV5TQg6zk
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 26, 2020
If all is deemed safe for the Miami Marlins, they will continue the season and host the Orioles at Marlins Park at 7:10 EST. Pablo López has been named the home opener starter for the fish, while right-handed pitcher Asher Wojciechowski takes the mound for the birds.
Recent Articles
- The Letter from the Afterlife.- From Connie Mack to Juan Puello/La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Connie Mack para Juan Puello July 27, 2020
- Carlos “🍪” Carrasco Makes Impressive Starting Debut Since Diagnosis July 27, 2020
- Four Marlins Players Test Positive for Covid-19, Team Swims On With Win in Philly July 27, 2020
- Hitting all the Astros – A pelotazos contra todos los Astros July 26, 2020
- Shades of 2019 For New York Mets Faithful, But Don’t Despair July 26, 2020
- Show The Younglins How It’s Done July 26, 2020
- Boxing Is Back And Took The Lead July 25, 2020
- OPENING DAY ROSTERS FEATURE A RECORD 288 INTERNATIONALLY-BORN PLAYERS July 25, 2020
- Players to work when Gómez died/Peloteros a trabajar cuando murió Gómez July 25, 2020
- On Opening Day, Céspedes & Díaz Shine over Braves in Flushing July 24, 2020