Hitting all the Astros – A pelotazos contra todos los Astros

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Revenge is dangerous.- Shock and shortened season, this one of the number balls thrown as many Astros hitters appear on the home plate. It is revenge for stealing signs with modern technology. But it is a very dangerous game. Ben Chapman, shortstop of the Indians, was killed, in 1920, by a ball from a fastball by Carl Mays, which destroyed his skull base. Dickie Thon and Tony Conigliro were hit in the face with balls, and they were never the brilliant players they had ever been.

Chasing the Astros – In one of the last practice games, Royals pitchers threw pitches at Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer. Well, what if the Houston pitchers start throwing at players too? Last year, 35 bigleaguers were hit by pitches 10 or more times, including Anthony Rizzo, who was hit 27 times. José Abreu 13, Róbinson Chirinos 13 (the only one of the Astros), Eugenio Suárez 11, Ramón Laureano 11, Jorge Soler 10, Renato Núñez 10, Jorge Alfaro 10.

The rain in Washington.- The wait for the voice of play ball 2020 was loooong, of 267 days. And because practice was short and there are many players out of shape, Father God decided that the opening game, Yankees in Washington, would end in the first inning of the sixth inning. That is why he sent such a quantity of water over the capital that not even water polo could be played … And so we go.

Meet Jeter, Mariano and Torres.- Today would have been Derek Jeter’s elevation to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. We will have to wait another year. But today, Sunday, at 12 noon, you can talk with Jeter and, in addition, Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre, in a virtual meeting, organized by the people of the Hall of Fame. It will be through Facebook and YouTube. It has to be very interesting, because of what Mariano and Jeter have meant to the Yankees.

RETAZOS.- ** The 60 games per team this year, instead of 162, are the least number since the National League opened in 1876, when they were 70 … ** There is no time for the players to recover from injuries, Nor of slumps … ** The worst umpire in the history of the majors, Angel Hernández, 58, now accuses his partner, Randy Marsh, of having made adverse comments about the lawsuit that he, Hernández, is trying against MLB, for discrimination. And in the opening game many pitches protested him …… ** Those applauses and technological cheers, installed in more than one stadium do not ask for autographs or want to be photographed with the players…

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

———————————–Español———————–

A pelotazos contra todos los Astros

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La venganza es peligrosa.- Temporada chucuta y choreta, ésta de los pelotazos contra cuanto bateador de los Astros aparece en el home-plate. Es la venganza por haber robado señas con tecnología moderna. Pero es un jueguito muy peligroso. A Ben Chapman, shortstop de los Indios, lo mató, en 1920, la pelota de una recta de Carl Mays, que le destrozó la base craneana. A Dickie Thon y a Tony Conigliro, les pegaron bolazos en la cara, y ya nunca fueron los brillantes peloteros que habían sido.

Persiguen a los Astros.- En uno de los últimos juegos de entrenamientos, lanzadores de los Royals golpearon con lanzamientos a José Altuve, Alex Bregman y George Springer. Bueno, ¿y si los pítchers de Houston comienzan a tirar pelotazos también? El año pasado, 35 bigleaguers fueron golpeados por lanzamientos 10 o más veces, incluso Anthony Rizzo, quien recibió 27 pelotazos. José Abreu 13, Róbinson Chirinos 13 (el único de los Astros), Eugenio Suárez 11, Ramón Laureano 11, Jorge Soler 10, Renato Núñez 10, Jorge Alfaro 10.

La lluvia en Washington.- La espera por la voz de play ball 2020 fue laaaaarga, de 267 días. Y como los entrenamientos fueron cortos y hay muchos peloteros fuera de forma, Papa Dios decidió que el juego inaugural, Yankees en Washington, terminara en la primera entrada del sexto inning. Por eso mandó tal cantidad de agua sobre la capital, que ni water polo podía jugarse… Y así vamos.

Reúnete con Jeter, Mariano y Torres.- Hoy hubiera sido la elevación de Derek Jeter al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Habremos de esperar un año más. Pero hoy domingo, a las 12 del medio día, podrás conversar con Jeter y, además, Mariano Rivera y Joe Torre, , en reunión virtual, organizada por la gente del Hall de la Fama. Será a través de Facebook y YouTube. Ha de ser muy interesante, por lo que Mariano y Jeter han significado para los Yankees.

RETAZOS.- ** Los 60 juegos por equipo de este año, en vez de 162, son el menor número desde la inauguraron de la Liga Nacional, en 1876, cuando fueron 70… ** No hay tiempo para los peloteros reponerse de lesiones, ni de slumps… ** El peor umpire de en la historia de las Mayores, Angel Hernández, de 58 años, acusa ahora a su compañero de Asociación, Randy Marsh, se haber hecho comentarios adversos sobre la demanda que él, Hernández, intenta contra MLB, por discriminación. Y en el juego inaugural le protestaron muchos lanzamientos…… ** Esos aplausos y aclamaciones tecnológicas, instalados en más de un estadio no piden autógrafos ni quieren retratarse con los peloteros…

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com