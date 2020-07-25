Players to work when Gómez died/Peloteros a trabajar cuando murió Gómez

“The issue is not knowing, but having friends who inform and books that teach” JOSEPH McKADEW.-

I do not know, as I do not know so many things! How many books about baseball has been written by the man of kind prose, Asdrúbal Fuenmayor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – But in addition to “King David”, about which I wrote last Saturday, here I have “Baseball in the time of Alfonso Carrasquel”, “Babe Ruth” and “Aparicio, La Dynasty” .

That one, about the Aparicio, Luis El Viejo, Luisito and Ernesto, is huge. The man wrote for 716 pages. Justified, because this family is the history of baseball in Zulia, the history of baseball in Venezuela and the history of baseball in the Major Leagues, up to Cooperstown.

But Asdrúbal is a tremendous researcher, who penetrates into such tricks, which often surprises the reader. This is how he often adorns his text with stories outside his central theme. For example, in “The Dynasty”, page 103, I read…:

“A new era … After the death of General Juan Vicente Gómez (December 1935), the difficult economic, political, and social situation that was long lived in Venezuela worsens.

“Likewise, the exile of his son, Gonzalo, leaves most players up in the air, since he was the main sponsor of baseball, a sport that he adored even passion. Foreigners rush back to their home countries, while Venezuelans, who had grown accustomed to living off their baseball salaries, are forced to resort to other means of subsistence.

“To name a few, Luis Jiménez buys a coal shop, Mariano Bordón sets up a restaurant on the Caracas-Valencia highway, Manuel Antonio (El Pollo) Malpica continues his medical studies and graduates, Pepín Arrieta works at the Papelería Maracay and Nieves Rendón in the Cervecería Caracas, César Nieves and Anselmo Pérez in the Port of La Guaira, Miguel (El Gago) Ibarra works as a bricklayer, while El Patón Carrasquel simply remains unemployed, unemployed.

“The rest of the players are divided between the Ministries of Public Works, Education and the Caracas Government … While Luis (El Viejo) Aparicio returns to the Tigres de Licey, where he has the opportunity to once again rival the shortstop of the chosen one, Horacio Martínez ”.

So the fantastic tour to which Asdrúbal’s kind prose invites, is not only for the whole world of baseball, but also for the twists and turns around.

It is how he manages to entertain while informing and having fun. That is why our ball game can and should be a pleasure, with this historian, adorned by a halo of Most Valuable in the art of combining one letter after the other.

Peloteros a trabajar cuando murió Gómez

“El asunto no es saber, sino tener amigos que informen y libros que enseñen” JOSEPH McKADEW.-

Ignoro, ¡como ignoro tántas cosas!, cuántos libros sobre beisbol ha escrito el hombre de la prosa amable, Asdrúbal Fuenmayor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pero además de “El Rey David”, acerca del cual escribí el sábado pasado, aquí tengo “El Beisbol en tiempos de Alfonso Carrasquel”, “Babe Ruth” y “Aparicio, La Dinastía”.

Ese, sobre los Aparicio, Luis El Viejo, Luisito y Ernesto, es inmenso. El hombre escribió para 716 páginas. Justificado, porque esta familia es historia del beisbol en el Zulia, historia del beisbol en Venezuela e historia del beisbol en las Grandes Ligas, hasta Cooperstown.

Pero Asdrúbal es un investigador tremendo, que penetra en tales vericuetos, que sorprende a menudo al lector. Así es como a menudo adorna su texto con historias al margen de su tema central. Por ejemplo, en “La Dinastía”, página 103, leo…:

“Una nueva era… Después de la muerte del general Juan Vicente Gómez (diciembre de 1935), se agrava la difícil situación económica, política y social que desde mucho tiempo atrás se vivía en Venezuela.

“Así mismo, el destierro de su hijo, Gonzalo, deja a la mayoría de los peloteros en el aire, ya que era el principal patrocinador del beisbol, deporte que adoraba hasta la pasión. Los extranjeros regresan apresurados a sus países de origen, mientras que los venezolanos, quienes se habían acostumbrado a vivir de sus sueldos del beisbol, se ven obligados a recurrir a otros medios para subsistir.

“Por citar algunos, Luis Jiménez compra una carbonería, Mariano Bordón monta un restaurante en la carretera Caracas-Valencia, Manuel Antonio (El Pollo) Malpica continúa sus studios de medicina y se gradúa, Pepín Arrieta trabaja en la Papelería Maracay y Nieves Rendón en la Cervecería Caracas, César Nieves y Anselmo Pérez en el Puerto de La Guaira, Miguel (El Gago) Ibarra trabaja como albañil, mientras El Patón Carrasquel simplemente se queda sin trabajo, desempleado.

“El resto de los jugadores se reparten entre los Ministerios de Obras Públicas, Educación y en la Gobernación de Caracas… Mientras que Luis (El Viejo) Aparicio regresa a los Tigres de Licey, donde tiene la oportunidad de rivalizar una vez más con el shortstop del Escogido, Horacio Martínez”.

Así que el fantástico recorrido al cual invita la amable prosa de Asdrúbal, no es solo por todo el mundo del beisbol, sino también por los vericuetos alrededor.

Es como logra entretener mientras informa y divierte. Por eso puede y debe estar de plácemes nuestro juego de pelota, con este historiador, adornado mediante aureola de Más Valioso en el arte de combinar una letra tras la otra.

